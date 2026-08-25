Liverpool report: Deal dead for highly-rated starlet, with Manchester City named among suitors
Liverpool are still hoping to add another couple of faces before the transfer window closes
Liverpool have been given a “zero per cent chance” of landing a top young star they were linked with earlier in the transfer window.
The Reds have started life under Andoni Iraola in disjointed fashion, salvaging a late point at St. James' Park on Sunday – but despite questions being asked of their defensive midfield, marquee buy Florian Wirtz and both full-backs, it appears that Liverpool are chasing another winger.
A deal for Yankuba Minteh is close, while Bradley Barcola has been linked all window – though it appears one wonderkid defensive midfielder is not on the radar.
Liverpool have no chance in pursuit of wonderkid midfielder
One-club Liverpool man Jamie Carragher was scathing in his criticism of his former side's opening weekend draw with Newcastle United, calling out Ryan Gravenberch for his positioning and stating that Dominik Szoboszlai doesn't have the “discipline” to play in a double-pivot midfield.
“I think Liverpool do need someone alongside Gravenberch.” Carragher said, adding “It doesn't necessarily have to be a player who can't get on the ball, who's just tackling and stopping players.
“If you play for one of the top teams in the world, like Liverpool are, you need to be able to get hold of the ball: but I want someone in [the midfield] who can run, and I just think Szoboszlai has to go to the no.10.”
According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, that won't be Matias Orozco, who has been ruled out of a move to Anfield.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Barranquilla-born deep-lying playmaker burst into Colombian side Deportivo Cali's first team last season, with local outlet VBar Caracol stating that the 18-year-old was close to leaving for Merseyside.
That information now appears to be premature – at least in terms of Anfield links, with Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Everton, Aston Villa, Fulham and Manchester City all touted as interested in the talent.
City have just completed a deal for another South American-based wonderkid in the form of Palmeiras winger, Allen, as per The BBC.
Leeds United and Brentford were both touted as potential destinations for Oroczo.
The Colombia youth international is worth €1.4m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool play Nottingham Forest when Premier League action continues next weekend.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.