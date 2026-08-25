Liverpool report: Deal dead for highly-rated starlet, with Manchester City named among suitors

Liverpool have been given a “zero per cent chance” of landing a top young star they were linked with earlier in the transfer window.

The Reds have started life under Andoni Iraola in disjointed fashion, salvaging a late point at St. James' Park on Sunday – but despite questions being asked of their defensive midfield, marquee buy Florian Wirtz and both full-backs, it appears that Liverpool are chasing another winger.

A deal for Yankuba Minteh is close, while Bradley Barcola has been linked all window – though it appears one wonderkid defensive midfielder is not on the radar.

Liverpool have no chance in pursuit of wonderkid midfielder

One-club Liverpool man Jamie Carragher was scathing in his criticism of his former side's opening weekend draw with Newcastle United, calling out Ryan Gravenberch for his positioning and stating that Dominik Szoboszlai doesn't have the “discipline” to play in a double-pivot midfield.

“I think Liverpool do need someone alongside Gravenberch.” Carragher said, adding “It doesn't necessarily have to be a player who can't get on the ball, who's just tackling and stopping players.

Ryan Gravenberch has been criticised in midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If you play for one of the top teams in the world, like Liverpool are, you need to be able to get hold of the ball: but I want someone in [the midfield] who can run, and I just think Szoboszlai has to go to the no.10.”

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, that won't be Matias Orozco, who has been ruled out of a move to Anfield.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Barranquilla-born deep-lying playmaker burst into Colombian side Deportivo Cali's first team last season, with local outlet VBar Caracol stating that the 18-year-old was close to leaving for Merseyside.

That information now appears to be premature – at least in terms of Anfield links, with Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Everton, Aston Villa, Fulham and Manchester City all touted as interested in the talent.

City have just completed a deal for another South American-based wonderkid in the form of Palmeiras winger, Allen, as per The BBC.

Enzo Maresca are in for Matias Orozco (Image credit: Alamy)

Leeds United and Brentford were both touted as potential destinations for Oroczo.

The Colombia youth international is worth €1.4m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool play Nottingham Forest when Premier League action continues next weekend.