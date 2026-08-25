How to watch LASK vs Celtic: Live stream details for Champions League play-off round second leg

Celtic beat LASK 3-0 in the first leg of the play-off round tie

Watch LASK vs Celtic as The Bhoys head into the second leg of their play-off round tie with a commanding lead, putting them just 90 minutes away from a place in the league phase of the Champions League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Martin O'Neill's side already have one foot in the league phase, thanks to their 3-0 first-leg victory at Celtic Park last Wednesday.

The job isn't done yet, though, and Austrian champions LASK will believe they have the firepower to produce a famous comeback.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch LASK vs Celtic online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch LASK vs Celtic for free?

Unfortunately, it appears there will be no free streams of LASK vs Celtic.

However, new Prime Video customers in the UK can get a 30-day free trial, which will allow them to stream the game.

Watch LASK vs Celtic from anywhere

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How to watch LASK vs Celtic in the UK

LASK vs Celtic is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Watch LASK vs Celtic on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video comes with a 30-day free trial and auto-renews at £8.99 per month – by buying annually for £95, however, you can save more than a pound a month. Prime comes with a range of other benefits for members, such as free delivery from Amazon.

How to watch LASK vs Celtic in the US

US viewers can watch LASK vs Celtic on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3pm ET.

A Paramount+ subscription includes live coverage of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, as well as plenty of EFL and Carabao Cup action.

Watch LASK vs Celtic on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with all UEFA club competitions broadcast on the platform. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch LASK vs Celtic in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch LASK vs Celtic on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is the place to go for the Champions League and Premier League Down Under, with every single game of both competitions available to stream live on the platform.

Watch LASK vs Celtic on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream LASK vs Celtic and every other Champions League game this season.

LASK vs Celtic: Preview

LASK already knew they would go down in history if they reached the main draw of the Champions League for the first time, but if they manage it from this position, it would be an even bigger achievement.

Dietmar Kuhbauer's side head into this second leg with a mountain to climb, after a 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park last Wednesday left them needing a three-goal victory in Linz just to force extra-time.

However, the Austrian champions have reasons to be optimistic. They looked dangerous in Glasgow and twice had the ball in their opponents' net - including inside the first 30 seconds - but both goals were ruled out for offside.

LASK have also had a weekend off to lick their wounds and plot their plan of attack in the second leg, so if they score an early goal, you never know what could happen. Even if they fall short, they still have the consolation prize of a place in the league phase of the Europa League.

SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN to watch football?

Celtic know that LASK have nothing to lose and will be extra wary of a fast start from their opponents, having conceded that disallowed goal within seconds of kick-off last week.

It presents Martin O'Neill with an interesting tactical dilemma: do the Scottish champions sit back and try to ride out the Austrian onslaught, or take the game to their opponents, knowing that the tie will be all but over if they can strike first?

The Celtic manager will hope Colombian forward Camilo Duran is in the same form as last Wednesday, when his two strikes either side of half-time put the Bhoys firmly in control after Benjamin Nygren had opened the scoring.

The Glasgow side should be able to progress to the league phase with little fuss, sealing their return to the Champions League proper after missing out last season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

LASK 2-1 Celtic

LASK have nothing to lose and that can be dangerous, but they have surely left themselves too much to do to progress.