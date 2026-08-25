Arsenal report: Shock Belgian World Cup star has agreed next move - with 'astronomical' fee quoted for Gunners hijack

Arsenal have been “seduced” by a leftfield option for their frontline.

That's according to a new report, with the Gunners running out of time to secure a new forward before the transfer window closes next week, and moves for big targets having not progressed in the last few weeks.

Arsenal have already replaced one Belgian this summer in the form of Leandro Trossard – but could they be about to bring in one of his international team-mates?

Arsenal turning attentions to Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Sport Witness has relayed information from Sky Deutschland and Foot Mercato regarding Belgian World Cup star Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who is said to be close to a move to RB Leipzig.

The East German outfit have targeted the Lille man as one of two options, along with former star Christopher Nkunku – while Newcastle United are preparing a final bid of around €60 million for Fernandez-Pardo, too, as per Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Newcastle United want Fernandez-Pardo – but so do Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sport Witness notes that Leipzig have an agreement in principle, but that Arsenal have been “seduced by his explosive qualities” and “aware they need an astronomical fee of €70m” to hijack a move for the player, who was a surprise call-up for the 2026 World Cup.

FourFourTwo understands that Newcastle are still closest to bringing in Fernandez-Pardo, though Arsenal's lack of options elsewhere could potentially lead to a shock deal of some kind advancing seemingly out of nowhere.

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Gabriel Martinelli is said to be close to a £50m switch to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, and time is running out for Arteta to source a replacement, with Julian Alvarez seemingly uninterested in leaving Spain and Kenan Yildiz having only signed an extension to his Juventus contract earlier in 2026.

The Gunners have also been linked with the likes of Bradley Barcola and Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal have been smart in the market to bring in another player with Belgian connections, signing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for the left wing spot to replace Trossard – with Fernandez-Pardo having played in the Pro League, too.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo featured for Belgium at the World Cup (Image credit: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images))

The 21-year-old came through Lille's academy, leaving for Gent in 2020 before returning across the border in 2024, where he has made 71 appearances for Les Dogues.

The winger only made his senior international debut this year, choosing the nation of his birth, Belgium, over Spain and Italy, who he was eligible to play for through ancestry.

Fernandez-Pardo is worth €35m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal face Aston Villa when Premier League action continues next weekend.