Carabao Cup Round Two draw: Everything you need to know

Manchester City are the holders of the Carabao Cup

The Carabao Cup is back, with Round Two on the horizon.

The season seems to start earlier every year – and that's certainly the case in the League Cup, where we've already had a preliminary round (between just the four lowest-ranked EFL clubs) and a first round between 70 sides.

Now for the competition to introduce Premier League teams: let's explain what's going on with Round Two.

When will Round Two for the Carabao Cup be drawn?

The draw's on tonight! (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Round Two for the Carabao Cup will be down live on Sky Sports Football on Monday August 10, at approximately 7:20pm.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton hosts alongside Jobi McAnuff and Jamie Mackie, with the draw part of the build-up before Plymouth Argyle face Exeter City in a Devon derby to round off the First Round.

Will Round Two of the Carabao Cup be regionalised?

The Carabao Cup is regionalised in early rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, Round Two of the Carabao Cup sees all 46 teams split by north and south.

This is not a perfect split, however: Norwich City and Leicester City are geographically among the 22 northernmost teams in this draw, yet both are placed in the South section.

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West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, are geographically among the 24 southernmost teams, yet both are placed in the North section.

Walsall, Peterborough United, Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City all find themselves on the margins of the border – while York City found themselves in the southern section of the Round One draw, as a promoted team through from the preliminary round.

The EFL have been known to take travel routes into account, along with historical regional alignments, while looking to maintain the exact required quota of teams per section, rather than drawing a strict horizontal line across a map.

Will Round Two of the Carabao Cup be seeded?

Teams in Europe don't come into the Carabao just yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

No, the Carabao Cup is not seeded at this stage – but the EFL have introduced seeds in Round Three, purely for logistic reasons.

English teams in the Champions League and Europa League play two more matchdays than those in the Conference League, meaning that there could be a fixture pile-up without some kind of system to keep these sides from meeting.

Last season, for example, third-round Carabao ties began on the weeks commencing September 16 and 23, with European fixtures clashing.

Which Premier League teams enter Carabao Cup at Round Two?

Chelsea are one of the bigger sides in the Cup at this stage (Image credit: DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images)

A total of 11 Premier League clubs enter at Round Two – with any side in Europe getting a bye to Round Three.

These are as follows:

Brentford

Chelsea

Everton

Fulham

Hull City

Ipswich Town

Leeds United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

Ball numbers

What are the ball numbers for Round Two?

46 teams go into tonight's draw (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ball numbers for Round Two of the Carabao Cup are as follows.

North:

Barnsley Blackburn Rovers Blackpool Bradford City Burnley Crewe Alexandra Doncaster Rovers Everton Fleetwood Town Hull City Leeds United Lincoln City Middlesbrough Newcastle United Nottingham Forest Preston North End Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Shrewsbury Town Stoke City West Bromwich Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers

South: