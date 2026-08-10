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Carabao Cup Round Two draw: Everything you need to know

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Round Two of the Carabao Cup will be drawn tonight on Sky Sports

Manchester City players celebrate with EFL Trophy after winning the Carabao Cup Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2026 in London, England
Manchester City are the holders of the Carabao Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Carabao Cup is back, with Round Two on the horizon.

The season seems to start earlier every year – and that's certainly the case in the League Cup, where we've already had a preliminary round (between just the four lowest-ranked EFL clubs) and a first round between 70 sides.

Now for the competition to introduce Premier League teams: let's explain what's going on with Round Two.

When will Round Two for the Carabao Cup be drawn?

Wes Morgan and Martin O&#039;Neill draw the balls for the second round of the Carabao Cup

The draw's on tonight! (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Round Two for the Carabao Cup will be down live on Sky Sports Football on Monday August 10, at approximately 7:20pm.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton hosts alongside Jobi McAnuff and Jamie Mackie, with the draw part of the build-up before Plymouth Argyle face Exeter City in a Devon derby to round off the First Round.

Will Round Two of the Carabao Cup be regionalised?

The trophy on the pitch after the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England.

The Carabao Cup is regionalised in early rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, Round Two of the Carabao Cup sees all 46 teams split by north and south.

This is not a perfect split, however: Norwich City and Leicester City are geographically among the 22 northernmost teams in this draw, yet both are placed in the South section.

West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, are geographically among the 24 southernmost teams, yet both are placed in the North section.

Walsall, Peterborough United, Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City all find themselves on the margins of the border – while York City found themselves in the southern section of the Round One draw, as a promoted team through from the preliminary round.

The EFL have been known to take travel routes into account, along with historical regional alignments, while looking to maintain the exact required quota of teams per section, rather than drawing a strict horizontal line across a map.

Will Round Two of the Carabao Cup be seeded?

Nico O&#039;Reilly of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City

Teams in Europe don't come into the Carabao just yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

No, the Carabao Cup is not seeded at this stage – but the EFL have introduced seeds in Round Three, purely for logistic reasons.

English teams in the Champions League and Europa League play two more matchdays than those in the Conference League, meaning that there could be a fixture pile-up without some kind of system to keep these sides from meeting.

Last season, for example, third-round Carabao ties began on the weeks commencing September 16 and 23, with European fixtures clashing.

Which Premier League teams enter Carabao Cup at Round Two?

Chelsea&#039;s Joao Pedro reacts after scoring a goal during the Sydney Super Cup football match between Chelsea FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers at Stadium Australia in Sydney on July 28, 2026.

Chelsea are one of the bigger sides in the Cup at this stage (Image credit: DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images)

A total of 11 Premier League clubs enter at Round Two – with any side in Europe getting a bye to Round Three.

These are as follows:

  • Brentford
  • Chelsea
  • Everton
  • Fulham
  • Hull City
  • Ipswich Town
  • Leeds United
  • Newcastle United
  • Nottingham Forest
  • Sunderland
  • Tottenham Hotspur

Ball numbers

What are the ball numbers for Round Two?

Carabao Cup semi-final draw

46 teams go into tonight's draw (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ball numbers for Round Two of the Carabao Cup are as follows.

North:

  1. Barnsley
  2. Blackburn Rovers
  3. Blackpool
  4. Bradford City
  5. Burnley
  6. Crewe Alexandra
  7. Doncaster Rovers
  8. Everton
  9. Fleetwood Town
  10. Hull City
  11. Leeds United
  12. Lincoln City
  13. Middlesbrough
  14. Newcastle United
  15. Nottingham Forest
  16. Preston North End
  17. Sheffield United
  18. Sheffield Wednesday
  19. Shrewsbury Town
  20. Stoke City
  21. West Bromwich Albion
  22. Wolverhampton Wanderers

South:

  1. AFC Wimbledon
  2. Birmingham City
  3. Brentford
  4. Cambridge Utd
  5. Cardiff City
  6. Charlton Athletic
  7. Chelsea
  8. Coventry City
  9. Fulham
  10. Ipswich Town
  11. Leicester City
  12. Leyton Orient
  13. Luton Town
  14. Millwall
  15. Norwich City
  16. Peterborough
  17. Reading
  18. Southampton
  19. Stevenage
  20. Tottenham Hotspur
  21. Walsall
  22. Watford
  23. West Ham United
  24. Plymouth Argyle or Exeter City
Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.

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