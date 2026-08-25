How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for Carabao Cup clash

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United for free as the Whites head to the City Ground for the second time in four days for a Carabao Cup second-round clash, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

While it may be a stretch to say that Forest are sick of the sight of Leeds just four days into the new season, there are probably other teams they would rather have played in their first midweek fixture of the campaign.

The Whites return to the City Ground barely 72 hours after claiming a late 1-0 win in their Premier League opener on Saturday and they will be looking to inflict more misery on Oliver Glasner's men.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United in the Carabao Cup second round online and from anywhere.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United for FREE

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United is available to watch for free in the UK, with the Carabao Cup clash live on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX.

ITV has free-to-air coverage of one match per round during this season's Carabao Cup, including the final. You just need to register to watch on ITVX.

Outside the UK? Use a VPN to access your free Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United from anywhere

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How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United in the UK

As mentioned above, fans in the UK can watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United for free on ITV1 and ITVX. Kick-off is at 8:00pm BST.

The game is also live on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Outside the UK? Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United on Sky Sports via NordVPN.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 Carabao Cup in the UK, with every game live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United in the US

US viewers can watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United on Paramount+.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United on Paramount+ Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United is one of a select number of Carabao Cup fixtures shown live on the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. The Essential plan also gets you every single Champions League and Europa League game live. Bargain!

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United in Australia

beIN SPORTS is the home of the Carabao Cup in Australia and has live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United.

The second-round clash will be live on beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Wednesday.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United on beIN SPORTS.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United on beIN SPORTS Watch every Carabao Cup 2026/27 game live on beIN SPORTS for $15.99 a month or $159.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial. beIN SPORTS will also have live coverage of several matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, including the play-offs.

Tickets

Get VIP Nottingham Forest tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Nottingham Forest's Seat Unique Club provides an elevated VIP experience with an exclusive entrance and premium padded balcony seating. The package features a Champagne reception, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Guests also enjoy a match programme, half-time tea/coffee, and a full-time cheeseboard (yes, really!) in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United: Preview

Oliver Glasner didn't get off to the start he wanted in his first competitive game as Nottingham Forest manager, but he immediately has the chance to make amends.

This Carabao Cup second-round clash against Leeds United is not only an opportunity to gain revenge against the team who beat them at the City Ground in Saturday's Premier League opener, but also the first step of the club's most realistic route to a trophy this season.

Forest have a rich history in this competition, having lifted the League Cup four times between 1978 and 1990 under the legendary Brian Clough. The last of those triumphs remains their most recent major trophy, so silverware is long overdue.

Glasner is likely to rotate his side for the rematch with Leeds, which could see £34.3m summer signing Ousmane Diomande make his debut after he was left on the bench on Saturday.

SEE ALSO How to watch Carabao Cup 2026/27: TV Guide, Free Streams & Fixtures — Round 2

Any Leeds fans making the trip to the City Ground for the second time in barely 72 hours may well have a spring in their step, after Anton Stach's 88th-minute winner gave them the perfect start to the season.

Manager Daniel Farke is also likely to rotate his starting XI, after handing competitive debuts to summer signings James Trafford, Tarik Muharemovic and Harry Wilson on Saturday. That could mean fellow new recruit Nico Elvedi gets his first outing in white in this cup clash.

Leeds are still without injured trio Willy Gnonto, Gabriel Gudmundsson and midfielder Ilia Gruev, though, so Farke may not make the number of changes you normally see at this stage of the competition.

It is coming up to six decades since the Whites won this competition for the first and so far only time, back in 1968, and their fans would love to experience another cup run after reaching the FA Cup semi-finals last season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Leeds United

The result is likely to depend on the number of changes made by each manager, but Leeds may have the edge once again.