Manchester United edging closer to completing Alejandro Balde transfer: report

Manchester United have an offer on the table for Alejandro Balde, with the full-back being ushered out of Barcelona.

Balde was left out of Hansi Flick's matchday squad at the weekend, and with Manchester United chasing an upgrade at left-back, Balde has been frequently touted as a long-term solution in that position.

With Barcelona having re-signed Joao Cancelo over the summer and Flick favouring Gerard Martin in Balde's role, too, the 22-year-old is considering his future ahead of the transfer window closing.

Alejandro Balde closer to a Manchester United move, given “uncertain” Barcelona future

According to a Cadena Ser report, Balde is uncertain about his immediate future at Camp Nou, and manager Hansi Flick “has not clearly defined his role for the current season.”

Balde has a “firm proposal” from Manchester United but has not been formally asked to leave Catalonia, despite Flick recently asserting that he “expects more commitment, more competitiveness, and more intensity” from the defender.

Hansi Flick seems happy for Balde to leave (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Carrick's team lost 2-0 to newly promoted Hull City on Saturday in the shock of the weekend, with long-serving left-back Luke Shaw coming under fierce criticism.

Red Devils legend Gary Neville – ranked at no.48 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time – dissected Shaw's performance on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, noting that while Shaw has plenty of experience, he had “no idea what [he was] doing” for the goal.

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31-year-old Shaw is now in his 13th season as a Manchester United player, with last term the first time that he featured in every league game of the season.

United have been linked with a younger upgrade in the form of one of Joaquin Seys, Lewis Hall and Myles Lewis-Skelly – though the latter two are not for sale – and while Balde has been a long-term target, he is unlikely to leave Barcelona in the coming days unless he is explicitly told he has no future.

FourFourTwo understands that Barça are also keen to move another two La Masia graduates out of the club in Hector Fort and Marc Casado, with Premier League interest in both players at one stage.

Luke Shaw could well be replaced (Image credit: Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Deemed one of Barcelona's most exciting young players after his breakthrough in 2021, Balde made his debut for his hometown club at 18, made an international debut a year later, and signed a long-term contract with his hometown club in 2023 with a billion-euro release clause, marking his ascension as one of the most exciting young defenders in world football.

A hamstring injury in 2024 somewhat stunted his development, however, and despite a surprise call-up to the 2022 World Cup, the left-back star was left out of Spain's triumphant Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup squads.

Balde is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt. United host Ipswich Town when Premier League action continues this weekend.