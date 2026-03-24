Italy World Cup 2026 squad: Gennaro Gattuso’s latest selection ahead of the World Cup qualifying play-offs

Gennaro Gattuso has made his squad selection as Italy aim to secure a spot at the World Cup in this month’s play-off games.

Italy are fighting for their spot at World Cup 2026, with the tournament squads starting to take shape – and the Azzurri are up against Northern Ireland, then, if victorious, will face either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina to secure qualification.

Gattuso’s side are looking to land one of just four spots from the 16 teams involved in this month’s World Cup play-off matches.

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Italy finished second in their World Cup qualification group with 18 points, behind leaders Norway, who secured eight wins in eight.

In their head-to-head clashes, Norway first beat Italy 3-0 in Oslo, then prevailed again with a 4-1 victory in Milan.

Italy, winners of Euro 2021 after a closely fought penalty shoot-out against