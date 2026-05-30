How to watch Mexico vs Australia for FREE: Live streams as 2026 World Cup co-hosts face Socceroos California
All the broadcast details as 2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico play their penultimate warm-up game ahead of the finals
Watch Mexico vs Australia as the 2026 World Cup co-hosts face the Socceroos in their penultimate friendly ahead of the tournament, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on how to watch the game from anywhere in the world.
- Date: Sunday, 31 May 2026
- Start Time: 3:00am BST / 10:00pm ET (Sat) / 12:00pm AEST
- FREE Streams: TV Azteca (Mexico)
- Streaming: Fox (US, 7-day free trial), Paramount+ (Australia)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
It is less than two weeks until Mexico kick-off the tournament against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca and excitement is well and truly building.
They head across the border to the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to face an Australia side gearing up for their sixth successive World Cup.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Mexico vs Australia from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Mexico vs Australia for free
Mexico vs Australia will be broadcast live on TV Azteca, which is free-to-air for Mexican viewers. You will need the Azteca 7 channel.
Abroad? Watch Mexico vs Australia from anywhere in the world with a VPN.
Watch Mexico vs Australia from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Mexico vs Australia. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.
Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks TV Azteca
📺 Stream Mexico vs Australia
▶︎ Still not sure: Find out why you should use a VPN to stream football
Watch Mexico vs Australia in the US
Fans in the US can watch Mexico vs Australia on Fox, whose streaming service Fox One has a 7-day free trial.
TUDN will also show the action for those who want to listen with Spanish commentary.
Watch Mexico vs Australia on Fox
Fans in the US can watch Mexico vs Australia on Fox Sports or streaming service Fox One. Subscriptions start at $19.99/month after a 7-day free trial.
Watch Mexico vs Australia in Australia
Australian viewers can watch Mexico vs Australia on Paramount+. TenPlay will also show the game on a delay, 36 hours afterwards.
Watch Mexico vs Australia on Paramount+
Paramount+ is showing Mexico vs Australia live for fans Down Under. Subscriptions start at $7.99/month.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.