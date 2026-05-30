How to watch Mexico vs Australia for FREE: Live streams as 2026 World Cup co-hosts face Socceroos California

Mexico kick-off the 2026 World Cup in less than a fortnight

Watch Mexico vs Australia as the 2026 World Cup co-hosts face the Socceroos in their penultimate friendly ahead of the tournament, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on how to watch the game from anywhere in the world.

It is less than two weeks until Mexico kick-off the tournament against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca and excitement is well and truly building.

They head across the border to the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to face an Australia side gearing up for their sixth successive World Cup.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Mexico vs Australia from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Mexico vs Australia for free

Mexico vs Australia will be broadcast live on TV Azteca, which is free-to-air for Mexican viewers. You will need the Azteca 7 channel.

Abroad? Watch Mexico vs Australia from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Watch Mexico vs Australia from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Mexico vs Australia. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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Watch Mexico vs Australia in the US

Fans in the US can watch Mexico vs Australia on Fox, whose streaming service Fox One has a 7-day free trial.

TUDN will also show the action for those who want to listen with Spanish commentary.

Watch Mexico vs Australia on Fox Fans in the US can watch Mexico vs Australia on Fox Sports or streaming service Fox One. Subscriptions start at $19.99/month after a 7-day free trial.

Watch Mexico vs Australia in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Mexico vs Australia on Paramount+. TenPlay will also show the game on a delay, 36 hours afterwards.

Watch Mexico vs Australia on Paramount+ Paramount+ is showing Mexico vs Australia live for fans Down Under. Subscriptions start at $7.99/month.