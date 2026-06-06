How to watch Portugal vs Chile for FREE: Live stream and TV details for World Cup warm-up clash

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play at his 6th World Cup in the US

Watch Portugal vs Chile as the two sides meet ahead of the upcoming World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Portugal are heavily fancied for the World Cup and will be looking to end their preparations correctly, as they face Chile.

The South-American visitors finished bottom of their CONMEBOL qualifying group for the tournament, winning 2 of their 18 games, with a reset needed.

Want to watch the game? Read on as FourFourTwo provides all the TV and streaming info for Portugal vs Chile.

Can I watch Portugal vs Chile for free? Portugal vs Chile will be free on RTP Play in Portugal, you can also catch it on Chilevisión in Chile. Abroad? Unlock Portugal vs Chile with NordVPN.

Watch Portugal vs Chile from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.

If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

Exclusive Deal Unlock Portugal vs Chile with NordVPN ✅ Up to 75% off

🆓 3 Months Extra free

📺 Stream anywhere in the world

Watch Portugal vs Chile in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Portugal vs Chile on Amazon Prime Video for a small fee.

Portugal vs Chile LIVE on Amazon You can watch Portugal vs Chile on Amazon Prime Video for as little as £2.99. Pay-per-view is available for this friendly and a number of others ahead of the World Cup.

How to watch Portugal vs Chile in the US

In the US, you can watch Portugal vs Chile on Fubo with English commentary.

Watch Portugal vs Chile on Fubo TV Portugal vs Chile is available via Fubo in the US. Plans start from $55.99/month, though this one may also go out on Fubo Sports Network — we are still waiting for confirmation on this.

Portugal vs Chile: Preview

Portugal are bidding to fine-tune their World Cup hopes with the first of two friendlies before kick-off later this month.

Drawn alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia, Selecao will have big aspirations for the tournament, with an experienced squad picked by manager Roberto Martinez.

Bruno Fernandes, fresh off his brilliant season at Manchester United, is expected to play a big part for Martinez's men, with Cristiano Ronaldo also in line to bring up over 230 caps for his country in the next month or so.

▶︎ READ MORE: ‘Diogo Jota has become a real inspiration inside this group. He’s a light that reminds us all to be present every day, because tomorrow is never guaranteed’ Roberto Martinez on the impact of Diogo Jota’s death on his Portugal squad

Chile's failure to qualify for the World Cup has been met with sadness and anger, as the nation looks to regroup.

Interim head coach Nicolas Cordova is steering the ship at present and has performed credibly so far in his short spell at the helm.

Four wins from seven so far isn't bad, but La Roja will be right up against it on Saturday against one of Europe's most favoured nations in Lisbon.

Due to face DR Congo in Spain next week, that fixture has now been cancelled after authorities raised health concerns over the Ebola outbreak in the African nation.

Squads

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Silva (Sporting), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi).

Defenders: Tomas Araujo (Benfica), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (United), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbace), Renato Veiga (Villarreal).

Midfielders: Samuel Costa (Mallorca), Bruno Fernandes (United), Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Bernardo Silvo (Manchester City), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain).

Forwards: Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Joao Felix (Al-Nassr), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Rafael Leao (Milan), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Gonzalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting).

Chile

Goalkeepers: Bryan Cortes (Argentinos Juniors), Thomas Gillier (Montreal), Lawrence Vigouroux (Swansea City).

Defenders: Guillermo Maripan (Torino), Francisco Sierralta (AJ Auxerre), Ivan Roman (Atletico MG), Matias Perez (Lecce), Igor Lichnovsky (Karagumruk), Gabriel Suazo (Sevilla), Diego Ulloa (Colo Colo), Francisco Salinas (Coquimbo Unido), Felipe Faundez (O’Higgins).

Midfielders: Vicente Pizarro (Rosario Central), Rodrigo Echeverria (Leon), Victor Mendez (Colo Colo), Felipe Loyola (Pisa), Matias Sepulveda (Lanus), Lautaro Millan (Independiente), Nils Reichmuth (FC Thun), Agustin Arce (Universidad de Chile).

Forwards: Lucas Cepeda (Elche), Clemente Montes (Universidad Catolica), Dario Osorio (Midtjylland), Maximiliano Gutierrez (Independiente), Gonzalo Tapia (Sao Paulo), Ivan Morales (Argentinos Juniors).

FourFourTwo's prediction

Portugal 4-0 Chile

FourFourTwo thinks Portugal will ease to victory in this one.