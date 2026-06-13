Who are the BBC commentators, pundits and presenters for Brazil vs Morocco?

The BBC commentators, pundits and presenters for Brazil vs Morocco have been revealed.

Group C of World Cup 2026 begins tonight with five-time champions Brazil taking on 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in perhaps the game of the tournament so far.

And it's live on BBC One…

It's an all-star line-up on BBC One, fronted by Kelly Cates as presenter.

This is Cates' first tournament with the BBC after joining the broadcaster at the start of last season, as one of Match of the Day's three replacements for Gary Lineker.

Kelly Cates is presenting on BBC One (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cates will be joined by a former England goalkeeper, along with a Moroccan who went to a World Cup, and a former Uruguayan international.

Joe Hart was England's no.1 back in Brazil in 2014, when the Three Lions crashed in the group stage – and the 75-cap Shropshireman will be in attendance as a pundit for this one.

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Hart will be alongside former Aston Villa man, Hassan Kachloul, who went to Morocco's last tournament in the United States, back in 1994, and played 12 times for the Atlas Lions.

Gus Poyet, formerly of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, completes the line-up.

Guy Mowbray is your commentator for this one, as the BBC's lead man behind the microphone.