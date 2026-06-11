Who is the referee for South Korea vs Czechia?

Estadio Akron is one of three Mexican stadiums selected to host matches at World Cup 2026 and will be the venue for four matches

The second match of World Cup 2026 sees South Korea take on Czechia in Group A at Estadio Akron in Mexico.

World Cup 2026 started with Mexico's game against South Africa at Estadio Azteca and the opening fixture for their Group A rivals will be a pivotal one in what could be one of the tournament's tightest groups.

But who will be the second referee to take to the field for the second match in the southernmost co-host tonight?

The referee for South Korea vs Czechia

Referee Amin Omar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amin Omar will be the referee at the centre of tonight's match at Estadio Akron and will be taking charge of his first World Cup fixture in the third tournament since he was added to the FIFA list in 2017.

The 40-year-old Egyptian has been refereeing matches in the Egyptian Premier League for the last 13 years and in every Africa Cup of Nations since 2019.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min (Image credit: Getty Images)

The referee for South Korea vs Czechia has run the rule over 188 Egyptian top-flight regular-season fixtures. In 12 regular-season games in 2025-26, he issued 53 yellow cards and sent off three players, all of them for two yellow cards, according to Transfermarkt.

In all competitions, Omar issued five straight red cards and awarded four penalties. He averaged 4.5 yellow cards and sent off two players in his two matches in the CAF Confederation Cup earlier in 2026.

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Olymique Safi goalkeeper Hamza Hamiani saw red for missing a punch and connecting with an opponent in Omar's Confederation Cup semi-final in April, a decision awarded on VAR review but which didn't result in a penalty due to an earlier offside offence.

Omar averages between three and four yellow cards per game and a red card every five matches in Egyptian club fixtures across the duration of his career, which now spans 13 seasons.

He awards a penalty slightly less frequently than every other game in domestic club football.