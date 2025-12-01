South Korea World Cup 2026 squad: Hong Myung-bo's last selection ahead of the World Cup draw

The South Korea World Cup 2026 squad is beginning to crystallise ahead of the draw for the competition.

The Taegeuk Warriors have qualified for every tournament since 1986, with a fourth-place finish in 2002 – which they co-hosted – their best finish in that time.

Across qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, they went unbeaten, with six wins and four draws meaning they secured their place in Canada, Mexico and the United States in the third round.

South Korea have progressed to the knockout rounds of the World Cup just twice since their remarkable run in 2002, reaching the round of 16 in 2010 and 2022.

It could be a final tournament for Son Heung-min, who is now classed as their best-ever player – meaning there's extra pressure on the squad to give him a deserved send-off.

Son now plays in MLS, meaning he'll be playing regularly in the lead up to the tournament, potentially a strategic move to ensure he's at the top of his game heading into tournament.

Kim Min-Jae and Lee Kang-in are both playing regularly for Bayern Munich and PSG, meaning there's a bit of quality through the squad, something that could help them recapture the spirit of 2002 and carry them through the tournament.

Squad

South Korea World Cup 2026 squad: The selection for November

GK: Kim Seung-gyu (FC Tokyo)

GK: Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

GK: Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan HD)

DF: Lee Myung-jae (Daejeon Hana Citizen)

DF: Lee Han-beom (Midtjylland)

DF: Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich)

DF: Lee Tae-seok (Austria Wien)

DF: Cho Yu-min (Sharjah)

DF: Kim Moon-hwan (Daejeon Hana Citizen)

DF: Park Jin-seob (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

DF: Seol Young-woo (Red Star Belgrade)

DF: Kim Tae-hyeon (Kashima Antlers)

MF: Won Du-jae (Khor Fakkan)

MF: Seo Min-woo (Gangwon FC)

MF: Lee Jae-sung (Mainz 05)

MF: Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

MF: Eom Ji-sung (Swansea City)

MF: Lee Kang-in (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Bae Jun-ho (Stoke City)

MF: Jens Castrop (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

MF: Kim Jin-gyu (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

MF: Kwon Hyeok-kyu (Nantes)

MF: Yang Min-hyeok (Portsmouth)

FW: Son Heung-min (Los Angeles FC)

FW: Cho Gue-sung (Midtjylland)

FW: Oh Hyeon-gyu (Genk)

Fixtures and results

November 18: South Korea 1-0 Ghana, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

November 14: South Korea 2-0 Bolivia, Daejeon World Cup Stadium, Daejeon, South Korea

October 14: South Korea 2–0 Paraguay, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

October 10: South Korea 0–5 Brazil, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

September 9: Mexico 2–2 South Korea, Geodis Park, Nashville, United States

September 6: United States 0–2 South Korea, Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, United States

June 10: South Korea 4–0 Kuwait, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

June 5: Iraq 0–2 South Korea, Basra International Stadium, Basra, Iraq

March 25: South Korea 1–1 Jordan, Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea

March 20: South Korea 1–1 Oman, Goyang Stadium, Goyang, South Korea

Manager

Who is South Korea's manager?

Hong Myung-bo, manager of South Korea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hong Myung-bo comes with some serious pedigree. he became the first Asian player ever to appear in four consecutive World Cups, playing in 1990, 1994, 1998 and 2002.

In 2002, his final World Cup, he was captain on home soil as South Korea reached the semi-finals, eventually finishing fourth. He was named the third best player of the tournament, the first Asian to be named amongst the top players of a World Cup.

Pele, yes the Pele, named him in his FIFA 100, a list of the 125 best living players in 2004. (Yes, we know it doesn't quite add up, but we'll let it slide, it's Pele. Pele!)

Hong had a previous spell in charge of the national team, and unsuccessful campaign in the 2014 World Cup. His second spell has been more successful, with South Korea not losing a game in qualifying under his stewardship.

Star player

Who is South Korea's star player?

Son Hueng-min is provided with a shirt to celebrate becoming the all-time leading appearance maker for the South Korean national side (Image credit: Getty Images)

His last season in England was underwhelming but his standards, but Son Heung-min is undoubtedly South Korea's star man still. He is ranked at No.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time, and ranked at no.35 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time.

Son is the most capped player for the South Korean national team, and is only five goals off being top scorer. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him leading the pack by the time the World Cup starts in June 2026.

He is now backed by some exciting talents, with Kim Min-jae and Lee Kang-in playing regularly for Bayern Munich and South Korea respectively. There's a chance they could be a dark horse heading to north America...