Why does Yassine Bounou have Bono on the back of his shirt?

Why does Morocco shot-stopper Yassine Bounou wear 'Bono' on the back of his shirt?

Fans unfamiliar with the Morocco squad will likely have questioned tonight why the national team goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, sported ‘Bono’ on the back of his shirt.

Is he paying tribute to the legendary U2 frontman? — some will ask, but the story goes back to Bounou’s playing days in Spain.

The Moroccan shot-stopper, now an Africa Cup of Nations champion after a bizarre court ruling earlier this year, is known at the World Cup for his heroics against Portugal in 2022.

Why did Yassine Bounou have Bono on the back of his shirt during Brazil vs Morocco at the World Cup 2026?

Unfortunately for the Irish, and for British fans of the legendary band, Bounou does not sport ‘Bono’ on the back of his shirt in tribute to the singer.

Instead, the Morocco international, who denied an injury time effort from Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022 to send his nation to the World Cup semi-finals, received the nickname for purely phonetic purposes.

In the round prior to Portugal in 2022, Bono was a Moroccan hero against Spain in the penalty shoot-out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bounou’s name is pronounced similarly to the way that the U2 frontman’s name is, leading the 35-year-old to have it stamped on his shirt.

While it is unclear exactly when Bono first started sporting the name, it is believed to have occurred during his playing days in Spain.