Could Tau's Premier League dream finally come true?

According to reports in England, Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has had a special recall clause inserted in his contract with Anderlecht as visa regulations are set to change with the implementation of Brexit.

Tau signed for the English Premier League side from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018 but is yet to kick a ball in England due to the stringent work permit regulations in the country.

The Bafana Bafana star currently does not qualify for a visa with one of the regulations requiring Tau to be from a country that has been ranked in the World’s top 50 for the last two years.

However, English publication The Athletic have reported that Brighton have inserted a special recall clause in the Tau’s contract, which would see him return to his mother club in January.

The ‘Lion of Judah’ is currently in his third loan spell and has hit the ground running for Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht side, scoring two goals in seven matches. He also spent some time in the Belgian second division with Royal Union Saint-Gilloise as well as Belgian champions, Club Brugge.

Now, Brighton are confident that amendments to work permit regulations following Brexit could see the man they paid in the region of R50 million for, finally turn out for Graham Potter’s side.

It could, however, still take some time for all the new regulations to become clear and allow Tau to finally realise his dream of playing in the English top flight.