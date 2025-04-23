The English league where six teams could become champions on the final day of the season

No relegation battle. A lacklustre title race. Boresome VAR controversy. Perhaps there’s no surprise that in recent weeks, and months, there have been claims that the 2024/25 Premier League is one of the most boring campaigns in recent memory.

However, there is still lots riding on the last month of the season, with the race for Europe hotting up, the potential for a smaller team lifting the FA Cup, and four English sides vying for a European trophy.

Yet, there have been no thrills in regard to title races and relegation. Well, if it’s last-day heroics you’re looking for, then there’s no need to go abroad, as one English division has six teams all battling to win the league, with just one game left.

Six sides could win the National League South title

Swipe to scroll horizontally Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1. Truro City 45 25 11 9 70 40 30 86 2. Torquay United 45 24 14 7 69 41 28 86 3. Eastbourne Borough 45 24 13 8 67 43 24 85 4. Worthing 45 25 10 10 73 57 16 85 5. Boreham Wood 45 25 8 12 83 47 36 83 6. Dorking Wanderers 45 23 14 8 87 54 33 83

The National League South is 45 games into their 46-match season, yet just three points separate first-placed Truro City and sixth-placed Dorking Wanderers – meaning all of the top six sides could lift the league trophy on 26 April.

It is set to be an incredible final day, with Torquay United, Eastbourne Borough, Worthing, and Boreham Wood still in the mix. What makes the final day even more remarkable is that none of the top six face each other.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The bottom of the National League South Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 18. Hampton & Richmond 45 14 9 22 60 73 -13 51 19. Enfield Town 45 13 9 23 48 83 -35 48 20. Salisbury FC 45 10 15 20 55 68 -13 45 21. St Albans 45 9 18 18 45 59 -14 45 22. Welling United 45 10 7 28 46 90 -44 37 23. Weymouth 45 6 15 24 42 71 -29 33 24. Aveley 45 8 7 30 43 79 -36 31

It leaves Truro City with a big advantage, as they know that a win at home to 21st placed St Albans should be enough to seal the title unless Torquay United can win by three goals more than Truro do when they face 11th placed Hemel Hempstead Town.

A further layer of intrigue is added as a win for St Albans City would not only stop Truro from becoming champions but also potentially keep them in the division, as they sit in the relegation zone, level on points with Salisbury, who are 20th and currently safe from relegation.

Worthing, who are one point off leaders Truro, face Enfield Town. Should Enfield lose, this could potentially hand Worthing the title, and also relegate Enfield, if St Albans City and Salisbury both earn three points.

With just one game to go, there’s a multitude of permutations leaving nine of the league’s 24 clubs still unsure if they will be playing in the same division next season. Only the league champions are automatically promoted to the National League, giving even more importance to that coveted first-place spot.

Meadowbank Football Ground, Mill Lane, Dorking. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dorking Wanderers are one of those sides, although they would need a miracle if they were to somehow end up top of the pile.

Founded in 1999 by businessman Marc White, alongside his friends Peter Buckland, Mark Lewington, Ian Davidson, Lee Spickett, and Penny Gregg, Dorking have seen a remarkable rise. The group had become disheartened by the way Wimbledon, the club where they held season tickets, was being run during their tenure in the Premier League.

After 26 years and 12 promotions, Dorking have worked their way up to the National League South, with Marc White acting as Chairman and manager of the club for all those years.

White’s charisma and hilarious touchline antics have also earned Dorking nearly 100k followers across Instagram and TikTok, as well as 183k subscribers on the YouTube channel Bunch of Amateurs. Whilst their promotion is unlikely, their content after the final game of the season is set to be a worthy watch.