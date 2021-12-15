Arsenal vs West Ham live blog: Follow all the action from the Emirates as it happens

Welcome to this Arsenal vs West Ham live blog, which will bring you all the updates, goals, cards, corners, foul-mouthed tirades, disgraced captains and more from an all-London Premier League clash sure to set hearts racing.

Kicking off at 8pm GMT, Arsenal vs West Ham is being played at the Emirates Stadium in north London and sees 6th host 4th with the possibility of one side leapfrogging the other by the final whistle. Arsenal have been disappointing so far this season, and find themselves mired in controversy after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy following a behavioural breach. West Ham, meanwhile, have been flying lately under David Moyes and look good value for a shit at European football next season.

It's wonderfully poised. Let's be having it.