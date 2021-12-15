Arsenal report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'frustrated' with his treatment from Mikel Arteta

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly extremely frustrated at the club – and not just with the captaincy being taken off him.

Aubameyang missed Arsenal's victory against Southampton at the weekend with Arteta citing a disciplinary issue, which was later reported as the striker visiting his mother and not returning back from the trip in the allotted time he was given.

The striker is said to be unhappy with his manager airing their dirty laundry in public – with the Spaniard swerving the question of whether the Gabonese took the decision to remove the armband from him well in yesterday's press conference.

"He has to accept it," Arteta answered.

The forward signed a three-year extension last season to remain in north London until the age of 34 but has blown hot and cold since. Aubameyang scored the winner in the 2020 FA Cup final behind closed doors but has struggled for consistency in the Premier League under Arteta, despite being the coach's top-scoring star.

The Gabonese has been used out on the left-wing a lot for the Gunners with Alexandre Lacazette featuring centrally, while attempts were made in the summer to improve the player's all-round game, with Aubameyang looking fresher this season.

The 32-year-old has looked much better in the press this season – bouncing back from contracting malaria last season and COVID-19 in August.

But things came to a head against Everton when Arteta dropped his captain following poor form. Arsenal looked woeful at Goodison Park and in need of a goal, the Basque boss turned to Eddie Nketiah over Aubameyang.

Nketiah is refusing to sign a new contract and Gary Neville noted the "souring" of the relationship between skipper and manager at Arsenal on Sky Sports, in the wake of Arsenal's 2-1 defeat.

Aubameyang is expected to leave the club in January.