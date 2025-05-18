Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle: live streams, TV channel, kick-off time in race for Premier League runners-up spot

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is challenged by Unite'd Diogo Dalot in the sides' previous Premier League clash at the Emirates in 2023

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United today for a mouthwatering clash in the race for the Premier League runners-up spot, with plenty of live streams, TV channels, and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Newcastle key information • Date: May 18, 2024 • Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET • Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The Premier League looked to have been a two-horse race, but not only have Liverpool cruised clear to take the title with weeks to spare, but their closest challengers Arsenal are in danger of not even finishing as the best of the rest.

A slump in form, combined with another purple patch from Newcastle, means Mikel Arteta's side could be overtaken by the visiting Magpies if they're beaten today.

Arsenal have 68 points, just two more than Eddie Howe's Newcastle, who beat them en route to the Carabao Cup title earlier in the year. But it's not just Newcastle that Arsenal need to worry about – Man City lurk in fourth on 65 points, and fifth-placed Chelsea are on 63, meaning Arsenal are not even guaranteed Champions League football next year.

It should be a great contest with plenty to play for, so read on for all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in the UK

You can watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on Sky Sports, with the game forming part of Super Sunday and following on from the conclusion of West Ham vs Nottingham Forest from 4.15pm BST.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle streams globally

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in the US In the US, you can watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on USA Network, which comes on most cable TV packages, but not with its own streaming service. That means online viewers will need a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling, in order to watch online. Sling starts from $45.99 depending on your location but you get your first month half-price.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in Canada? Canadians can watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United from anywhere

You can watch Arsenal vs Newcastle all over the world, with the Premier League product attracting a huge array of global broadcasters. We've outlined the UK and US options above but you can also watch in more than 100 countries. For more detail, check out our handy guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

But what if you're away from home, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.