Champions League draw LIVE: Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa learn their UCL opponents for the league phase

The new boys (Image credit: Getty Images) As we've alluded to, there's a few Champions League first-timers in the draw today. Aston Villa are former European champions, winning the European Cup in 1982, but have not qualified for the top table of continental club competition since reaching the quarter-finals as defending champions. Bologna finished fifth in Serie A - their best showing since 1971 - but got a berth thanks to Italy's coefficient earning them one of the extra Champions League spots. Brest rose from 14th in 2022/23 to finish third in Ligue 1 last season, marking their first ever appearance in any of UEFA's club competitions. Girona have also enjoyed something of an ascent in La Liga, jumping seven places from 10th to 3rd. Like Brest, they have never played in European competition before. And finally, Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava enter the Champions League for the first time. They actually have some pedigree, however: they won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1969, beating Barcelona in the final.

How to watch along (Image credit: BBC Sport) Not to do ourselves out of a job, because we're sure if you're here for the draw it's because you either love FourFourTwo very deeply (and why wouldn't you) or because you have a reason you can't just watch along. But if you're in the UK want to have it on in the background, it will be shown on BBC iPlayer as well from 5pm.

How is qualification from the league phase determined? (Image credit: Alamy) All the results from all the league phase games will go into a fat 36-team league table. At the end of it all, the top eight sides will go straight into the round of 16, while those who finish between 9th and 16th will be allocated two-legged play-off games against the sides who finish from 17th to 24th. The winners of those play-off games will then join the teams who finished 1st-8th in the round of 16. See? Simple.

How the draw works UEFA seem to revel in making these things as laborious as possible, so while there's literally no reason they couldn't just generate all the fixtures and release them into the wild now it's all computer-generated anyway, we're going to get a very long, drawn out procedure today. It works like this: they're going to draw out one team at a time using physical balls (leave it), announce who it is, and then show us the fixtures the computer has come up with. We presume they are doing this 95% to create a sense of ceremony that we're supposed to be impressed by but in reality all just find achingly tedious, and 5% to assuage people who don't understand what 'random' means unless they see a load of balls being swirled around in a plexiglass bowl. Each side will play two random sides from each pot, including their own pot, for a total of eight games. They will be a mix of home and away games, which will also be randomly determined. The only element that isn't random is that nobody will be playing any sides from their own country, and nobody will be playing more than two sides from any one country.

The English representatives all have different expectations this time around Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images) Naturally, Manchester City are joint-favourites for the Champions League alongside Real Madrid. Anything other than a second title will be a disappointment for Pep Guardiola's side. Arsenal and Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to upset the odds. Liverpool have the history with the competition – while Arsenal are looking to make it. Villa, meanwhile, have the history but little expectation aside of that – and a quarter-final would represent a huge campaign for them.

There are more than a few surprises this time around in the tournament… Brest are here! (Image credit: Getty Images) They say that modern football is a table that only the elite dine at. Yet last season saw each of Europe's top five leagues somewhat taken hostage by the underdogs. In England, it was Aston Villa, beating the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United to the coveted fourth spot in the league, while mounting a change to the Europa Conference League semi-finals. And the Premier League wasn't alone. In France, Brest repeated Lens' heroics of the season before to qualify for the Champions League. Bologna earned a place in Italy, while Girona put up a title challenge before the inevitability of Real Madrid romping home in the final straight. Germany showed us an underdog actually following through with their league triumph, though – and while Bayer Leverkusen went Invincible to lift the Bundesliga, Stuttgart qualified for the Champions League, too, to give us another underdog to boot. How will they all do? And will any of them get to the knockouts?

Here are the pots for today: Pot 1 Real Madrid Manchester City Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Inter Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig Barcelona Pot 2 Bayer Leverkusen Atletico Madrid Atalanta Juventus Benfica Arsenal Club Brugge Shakhtar Donetsk Milan Pot 3 Feyenoord Sporting PSV Eindhoven Dinamo Zagreb Red Bull Salzburg Lille Red Star Young Boys Celtic Pot 4 Slovan Bratislava Monaco Sparta Prague Aston Villa Bologna Girona VfB Stuttgart Sturm Graz Brest