Why are the Champions League fixtures are being announced on Saturday?

The studio for the 2024/25 Champions League draw in Monaco

The Champions League is back, but not as we know it. Gone is the familiar group stage, where each team is put into a group of four, with the top two qualifying. In its place is a new, expanded ‘league phase’ which sees each side play eight games against eight different opponents (four at home, four away).

A total of 16 teams will qualify from the league phase to the knockout round, which then follows the familiar format of two-legged ties, up to the final.

While the draw has been completed, we do not yet have any idea when the matches will take place, with travelling fans having to wait until Saturday until they can start thinking about flights and hotels. FourFourTwo looks at the reasons why...

VIDEO: How Guardiola Has Invented A New Position For Rico Lewis

When are the Champions League fixtures being played?

The League Phase has eight scheduled matchdays which are as follows:

Matchday One: Sept. 17-19, 2024

Matchday Two: Oct. 1-2, 2024

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Matchday Three: Oct. 22-23, 2024

Matchday Four: Nov. 5-6, 2024

Matchday Five: Nov. 26-27, 2024

Matchday Six: Dec. 10-11, 2024

Matchday Seven: Jan. 21-22, 2025

Matchday Eight: Jan. 29, 2025

Why are the Champions League fixtures being announced on Saturday?

Liverpool will face a rematch of the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans are used to a short delay before the fixture list is finalised, but a day-and-a-half wait is far longer than usual.

The reason for this is that UEFA has to liaise with each member country's individual domestic leagues in order to organise the fixtures and avoid clashes such as the scheduling of multiple games in the same city on the same day.

The draws for the Europa League and Conference League will take place on Friday, with their fixtures also being announced on Saturday at a time that is yet to be confirmed.

What are the games to look out for?

Manchester City will play Inter Milan in a repeat of the 2023 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

This new format is likely to take a bit of getting used to for fans, but has thrown up some appetising fixtures.

Liverpool will face defending champions Real Madrid, plus Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen and also AC Milan, who they played twice in the final during the 2000s.

Manchester City will take on Inter in a repeat of the 2023 final and also have clashes against Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Arsenal also face PSG and Inter, plus Monaco, while Aston Villa will take on Juventus, Celtic and Club Bruges.

More Champions League stories

Champions League draw as it happened: Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa learn their UCL opponents for the league phase

Champions League gets new look to go along with new format

Amazon Prime announce pundits for new Champions League coverage