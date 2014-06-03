60-second dossier: Holland relying on Robin to manoeuvre tough Group B

Louis van Gaal and Robin van Persie have proved a perfect match up to this point; Manchester United fans hope that will continue into the new season. First, though, there's the small matter of the world's greatest tournament – and the former will need the latter to work his magic if the Netherlands are to get out of their difficult group alongside Spain, Chile and Australia. The striker notched 11 goals in qualifying, the most in the UEFA region, and has double that amount to his name since the 2010 World Cup.