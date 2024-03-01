In the mag: Alexander-Arnold exclusive! PLUS best full-backs ever, Solskjaer, Longstaff, Van Bronckhorst, the rise of Girona and MORE!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘April Issue 363’.

When FourFourTwo told Trent Alexander-Arnold that he was only the third full-back ever to become the main cover star for our magazine, after Stuart Pearce and Paolo Maldini, he looked surprised. During the three decades since FFT first launched, attacking players have often grabbed the attention – and the covers.

But times are changing – in this issue, we celebrate the best full-backs that football has produced. We’ve chosen our own number one, and while we were in the company of one of the best in the world right now, we couldn’t pass up the chance to ask his opinion. Put on the spot, Trent opted for Roberto Carlos.

What was abundantly clear from the time that FFT spent with Alexander-Arnold was that he wants to be considered best in class during his career, and is already thinking about his legacy in the game. Just eight years into his career, he’s already won all domestic, European and world honours at club level with Liverpool, as well as a Ballon d’Or nomination and almost two dozen caps for England. Plenty of players would be happy ending their career with a haul like that, but you get the impression that Trent is just getting started.

James

Calm Down! Calm Down! Calm Down!

FourFourTwo Issue 363: Trent Alexander-Arnold exclusive (Image credit: Future)

There’s been plenty of noise around Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performances for club and country over the past 12 months, but the man himself has maintained a cool head. Donning a retro shellsuit for FFT, the Merseyside maestro insists he still has lofty ambitions – none more so than becoming the best player in the world.



The greatest full-backs… ever!

FourFourTwo Issue 363: the greatest full-backs ever (Image credit: Future)

FFT ranks the finest to step foot on Planet Football, via Jon Flanagan superfans, raw chickens and a magic dwarf.

Catalonia’s noisy neighbours

FourFourTwo Issue 363: Girona (Image credit: Future)

Part-owned by the City Football Group, minnows Girona emulated Manchester City by surging past Barcelona to gain Catalan supremacy and even topped La Liga this season. FFT speaks to those in the know to find out how.

Newcastle’s local hero

FourFourTwo Issue 363: Sean Longstaff (Image credit: Future)

Like Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sean Longstaff has shone for his boyhood club this season. The midfielder tells FFT all about his Newcastle revival under Eddie Howe, a £50 million move to Manchester United that never was, and why he hasn’t been herding sheep…

Euro 2024 play-offs previewed

FourFourTwo Issue 363: the play-offs previewed (Image credit: Future)

Twelve countries tussle in the Euro 2024 play-off semis on March 21, before the winners battle five days later for the three remaining finals spots. Some want to make history – for others, it’s a chance to forget war…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in India

FourFourTwo Issue 363: Solskjaer exclusive (Image credit: Future)

Two-and-a-half years since his Manchester United reign came to an end, the Norwegian sits down with FFT for a rare interview, lifting the lid on the club’s post-Ferguson struggles, Cristiano Ronaldo and the challenges of managing modern superstars.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo Issue 363: Giovanni van Bronckhorst in You Ask The Questions (Image credit: Future)

The ex-Netherlands left-back reflects on World Cup wonder goals, vexing Gennaro Gattuso at Rangers, knee knack with Arsenal and guiding Barcelona to Champions League triumph.

Tactically speaking

FourFourTwo Issue 363: Tactics (Image credit: Future)

Adam Clery whips out his Subbuteo table to explain how Luton have adapted their game and enhanced their hopes of Premier League survival, assess Xabi Alonso’s suitability for the Liverpool job and look back at Jose Mourinho’s transformative effect on Chelsea.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo Issue 363: Around the Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Wigan gaffer Shaun Maloney opens up on how he could have rivalled the Murray brothers at tennis, seeking Sir Alex’s advice and memories of FA Cup underdog glory with the Latics.

Simon Rix juggles his hectic role as head of Leeds United Supporters’ Trust with co-hosting a podcast and playing bass guitar for rock royalty Kaiser Chiefs – talk about a full-time gig…

Raith Rovers regular Robbie Weir reminisces about recruiting Kilmarnock’s ‘Mini Messi’, pipping Celtic to League Cup final victory and the iconic defender with tattoos on his teeth.

Every year, the FA considers applications from amateur clubs looking to commence their journeys at the bottom of the football pyramid. From Catholic United to Route One Rovers, FFT salutes some of the sensational names bidding to secure semi-professional status.

Manchester United newbie Dave Brailsford isn’t the game’s first interloping innovator from another sport, as Southampton fans will recall from Clive Woodward’s spell at St Mary’s.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo Issue 363: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Our collection of football’s coolest clobber features Champions League balls, Subbuteo meets Robot Wars, classic Italy jerseys and the light-up training pods that can boost your ability.

Seen something you want to put in The Mixer? DM Deputy Editor Matt Ketchell

Upfront

FourFourTwo Issue 363: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Playing off the last defender, it’s the big-man little-man partnership of football and funnies…

Ex-Leeds and Republic of Ireland ace Ian Harte picks the games that changed his life, and FFT columnist Jules Breach hails some of the breakthrough starlets in the Premier League.

Try to nail our quiz about Gary Lineker milestones, Raumdeuters and Barça’s ‘MSN’, then read singer-songwriter and activist Billy Bragg bang on about West Ham in My Football.

Elsewhere, we debate whether Financial Fair Play rules are really working, remember when Wolf from Gladiators played for Gillingham, meet the five English managers hoping to guide the likes of Chinese Taipei, Afghanistan and Pakistan to the 2026 World Cup, and discover how Welsh club TNS could create history with success in the Scottish Challenge Cup final.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo Issue 363: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Gordon Strachan recounts bust-ups with Fergie, scoring at Mexico 86 and teaming up with Vinnie Jones, while Albert Ferrer revisits the beginning of the end for Johan Cruyff’s Dream Team and Micky Hazard harks back to Swindon’s golden era under ‘genius’ Glenn Hoddle.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo Issue 363: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

Legendary German manager Ottmar Hitzfeld assembles a team of his best Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund charges, including the tireless Scot who kept Zinedine Zidane quiet.