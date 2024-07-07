Manchester United are on the verge of signing a forward responsible for possibly the worst miss in football history

Manchester United are said to have agreed personal terms with Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The talented Dutchman is set to arrive and provide healthy competition for Rasmus Hojlund in attack, with fellow forward Anthony Martial yet to find a new club after his exit earlier this summer. Erik ten Hag has courted the young forward for several months and it is thought he will soon arrive at Old Trafford as the Red Devils' first summer recruit.

Aged just 23, Zirkzee has so far enjoyed spells in Germany and Italy, impressing for Thiago Motta's outfit last season, netting 12 goals as the Serie A outfit qualified for the UEFA Champions League in the process. But it hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows as they say for the Dutch international, with his viral mishap during his days for Bayern once again circulating.

Have you seen Zirkzee's miss for Bayern Munich?

Joshua Zirkzee in action for Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

During a club friendly between Bayern Munich and Ajax back in 2021, Zirkzee latched upon a mistake by the Dutch side with the goal gaping and the score at 1-1. The then-teenager rounded Remko Pasveer with just a tap-in required to hand his side the lead. In a moment of pure madness, Zirkzee took far too long with his attempt before Perr Schuurs managed to poke the ball from the feet of the Dutchman in one of the worst misses ever seen in football.

The 23-year-old at the time looked flabbergasted as he waited far too long to prod the ball home, and he was then shipped off to Anderlecht on a season-long loan in what would turn out to be a fruitful spell for him. He finished the 2021–22 season as the club's top scorer with 16 goals, in addition to providing nine assists in 34 league starts.

Haven't seen his miss? Check it out below...

Joshua Zirkzee you may be a baller now but we’ll NEVER forget this miss ☠️pic.twitter.com/bngGxhOpXI https://t.co/cSmcPNQu48July 3, 2024

What kind of player are Manchester United getting?

Joshua Zirkzee has impressed in Serie A during his spell with Bologna (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zirkzee is technically astute and quick off the mark. His finishing often leaves much to be desired but having enjoyed strong spells at both Anderlecht and Bologna now, it feels like the time is right for the next stage in his development. Erik ten Hag has so far worked wonders with Rasmus Hojlund and you do feel that the pair could benefit from each other's different playing styles very well.

Hojlund is superb at bringing others into the game with his impressive physique and is only going to get better after a strong debut season at Old Trafford, capped by winning the FA Cup. It remains to be seen whether Zirkzee's arrival sparks a change in system for the Red Devils but we see this as a solid move for Manchester United, especially now their brand-new football directive is about unearthing the next star.

