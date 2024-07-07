Manchester United are on the verge of signing a forward responsible for possibly the worst miss in football history

Manchester United are said to be closing in on a top striker signing this summer

Manchester United are said to have agreed personal terms with Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The talented Dutchman is set to arrive and provide healthy competition for Rasmus Hojlund in attack, with fellow forward Anthony Martial yet to find a new club after his exit earlier this summer. Erik ten Hag has courted the young forward for several months and it is thought he will soon arrive at Old Trafford as the Red Devils' first summer recruit.

