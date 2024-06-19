Aston Villa agree deal for wantaway Chelsea star ahead of next season: report

Aston Villa are reported to have secured the services of a 22-year-old star full-back from Chelsea.

Unai Emery's side will play UEFA Champions League football for the first time since the 1982-83 season after finishing 4th in the Premier League last term.

Keen to bolster their squad ahead of what is set to be a busy campaign, the Villans have triggered the release clause for a certain Netherlands international.

According to The Atheltic's David Ornstein, Ian Maatsen will become an Aston Villa player after the Midlands outfit triggered his £35m release clause. Personal terms are also in place on a six-year contract, with Emery thought to be a huge fan of the former Burnley loanee.

Maatsen spent the second half of the season on loan at Borussia Dortmund in Germany and helped the Bundesliga giants in their run to the UEFA Champions League final.

Despite being beaten by Real Madrid, Maatsen played the full 90 minutes and impressed against the plethora of stars at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal. Prior to joining the German side, Maatsen had only made 12 substitute appearances and three starts during the first half of the season — two in the Carabao Cup and one in the Premier League.

Maatsen is currently with the Netherlands at Euro 2024 in Germany and discussions over the deal have continued. Chelsea, who eventually finished 6th in the Premier League, qualified for the UEFA Europa League but parted company with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues have insisted they do not need to sell players by June 30 to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), but they are certainly in the market to bank some pure profit this summer.

Given the 22-year-old would count as such due to his rise from the club's academy, a deal makes sense for both parties.

