Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Dutch footballers quiz?

Ruud Gullit led the Netherlands to the European Championship - but when?

From Johan Cruyff to Virgil van Dijk, the Netherlands have consistently produced some of the planet’s best footballers of the past 50 or so years.

With Ajax icon Cruyff as the poster boy for both club and country, the Dutch pioneered the ‘Total Football’ strategy in the 1970s, changing the game forever, with the likes Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard forming the backbone of their next great side.

A third World Cup final appearance came in 2010, while at club level, a host of Dutch players and teams have been crowned European champions. All of which gives us plenty of material for a fiendishly difficult FourFourTwo quiz!

So just how well do you know your Dutch record-breakers, your Netherlands legends and your Oranje triumphs?

It's time for you to test your knowledge on Dutch football?

There's no time limit for this one and 10 testing questions to answer.

