Arsenal v Sporting CP live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa League match

Arsenal v Sporting CP live stream and match preview, Thursday March 16, 8.00pm GMT

Looking for an Arsenal v Sporting CP live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal v Sporting CP is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Europa League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

There is all to play for at the Emirates on Thursday when Arsenal and Sporting go head-to-head for a place in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The tie is level at the halfway stage after a 2-2 draw in Lisbon last week, where Sporting came back from a William Saliba goal to take the lead through Goncalo Inacio and Paulinho, only for a Hidemasa Morita own goal to level it up.

Mikel Arteta’s table-topping side are in formidable form, winning their last five Premier League games in a row including a 3-0 victory at Fulham on Sunday.

But Sporting are also on a fine run, going unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and winning five, leaving them fourth in the league standings.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Doubts remain over the fitness of Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny for Arsenal as the pair approach a return from injury.

Sporting will be without injured trio Antonio Adan, Daniel Braganca and former Gunner Hector Bellerin.

Form

Arsenal: WDWWW

Sporting CP: WDWWW

Stadium

Arsenal v Sporting CP will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal v Sporting CP kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT on Thursday, 16 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3.00pm ET / 12.0pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

