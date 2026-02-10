Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle today as both sides look to return to winning ways in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham were beaten 2-0 at Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime, with Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes both scoring at Old Trafford.

It was yet another defeat for Thomas Frank, who sees his side dangling precariously above the Premier League's relegation places at present.

Newcastle lost at home to Brentford by a narrow 3-2 margin, despite leading at St. James' Park.

Eddie Howe is another who is facing pressure in his job, as the Magpies continue to battle with midtable mediocrity.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle in the UK

Every Premier League game from Matchweek 26 will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK.

Tottenham vs Newcastle be shown live on TNT Sports 3 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

Tottenham vs Newcastle be shown live on TNT Sports 3 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle from anywhere

Out of the country when Tottenham vs Newcastle is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle in the US

Tottenham vs Newcastle is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, NBC Sports' official streaming platform.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock The NBC-owned streaming platform will show all ten Premier League fixtures this week, with plans starting from $10.99 a month.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Newcastle through Stan Sport. It's a slight price increase at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan).

Tottenham vs Newcastle: Premier League preview

If Spurs were out of the UEFA Champions League and hadn't finished in the top six, would Thomas Frank still be in a job?

It's been a disaster campaign for Tottenham in the Premier League, having now won just seven of their 25 games so far in 2025/26.

Cristian Romero was sent off again in their most recent defeat against Manchester United, going in high on Casemiro with a late challenge that was hard not to be punished.

It isn't scoring goals that remains Spurs's problem, but more keeping them out of the other end.

Can I still get tickets to Tottenham vs Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur hospitality offers a diverse range of premium experiences, from vibrant social lounges to private boxes.

Newcastle look like a shell of themselves when either one of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes is not playing, which is worrying to say the least.

It's Joelinton at present who is on the sidelines, with Joe Willock filling in, but Howe must find other ways to win given their yo-yo Premier League form this term.

Into the next stage of the Champions League, with a somewhat favourable tie against Qarabag to come, it's Chelsea or Newcastle after that, with perhaps the Magpies already eyeing those huge European games to come.

Nick Woltemade's goals have dried up ever since he put through his own net in the Tyne-Wear derby too, which doesn't help matters.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham 0-2 Newcastle

Spurs are riddled with injuries, and we think it's only a matter of time before Frank is relieved of his duties. Newcastle to win in the capital with Yoane Wissa netting the second.