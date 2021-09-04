Aston Villa Women's Super League squad profile: Best player, manager and past WSL record

The Aston Villa Women's Super League squad has seen a lot of churn over the summer, as new manager Carla Ward looks to put her stamp on the side.

The arrival of highly rated English goalkeeper Hannah Hampton from Birmingham City is the stand-out piece of recruitment, whilst Swiss attacker Alisha Lehmann will bring some spice to Villa's attack.

Aston Villa Women's Super League squad

GK: Sian Rogers

GK: Hannah Hampton

DF: Sarah Mayling

DF: Elisha N'Dow

DF: Anita Asante

DF: Natalie Haigh

DF: Olivia McLoughlin

DF: Freya Gregory

DF: Meaghan Sargeant

DF: Mayumi Pacheco

MF: Remi Allen

MF: Chloe Arthur

MF: Ramona Petzelberger

MF: Emily Syme

MF: Marisa Ewers

FW: Alisha Lehmann

FW: Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah

FW: Jodie Hutton

FW: Sophie Haywood

FW: Shania Hayles

Aston Villa Women's Super League squad: Team profile

Aston Villa's attempts to stay in the WSL at the first time of asking went down to the final day last season. An unexpected point against Arsenal in combination with Bristol City losing led to them securing a second season in the league. Having originally been promoted under managerial prodigy Gemma Davies, Davies was demoted half way through the season with Marcus Bignot taking charge. Both have now left the club, along with Eni Aluko who had been the Sporting Director.

Villa have recruited Carla Ward to lead the side this season. Ward is highly rated having kept Birmingham City up under improbable circumstances, including having only eight players on her arrival. Ward has brought several players over from Birmingham, including the very talented young goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and midfielder Sarah Mayling.

Other signings have included Alisha Lehmann, a tricky forward well known for her dribbling ability, and Mayumi 'Maz' Pacheco at fullback.

There is no doubt that the squad is good enough to stay up this season but Ward will have to work hard on the team's attacking. No Aston Villa player managed more than three goals last season, and there will be a lot resting on striker Shania Hayles.

Aston Villa Women's Super League squad: Who is Aston Villa's best player?

Hannah Hampton

20 year old Hannah Hampton is part of an exciting young crop of English goalkeepers including Ellie Roebuck and Sandy MacIver. Hampton was integral to keeping Birmingham in the league over the past couple of seasons.

Aston Villa Women's Super League squad: Who is Aston Villa's manager?

Carla Ward

Recruiting Ward was quite a coup for Aston Villa, given that her name had also been linked to the vacant Arsenal and Manchester United jobs. Ward made her managerial debut in the WSL last season with Birmingham City, having previously managed Sheffield United for two seasons in the Championship.

Aston Villa WSL squad: Aston Villa's past WSL record

Aston Villa finished 10th in their first WSL season, having been promoted after winning the Championship the year before.