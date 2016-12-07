Aubameyang: Tuchel is a perfectionist

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a forward on fire. Following an amazing 39 goals in 49 games last season, the lightning-quick Gabon star has banged in another 15 in just 12 games so far this campaign.

And travelling to the Borussia Dortmund training ground recently, FourFourTwo caught up with the Bundesliga's leading marksman to ask him about his fantastic form, chasing down Bayern Munich, walking away from AC Milan and much more.

What does the attacker put his improved goalscoring and such a wonderful last season down to? Well, the 27-year-old spearhead told us, speaking exclusively in the January 2017 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, available in shops, on iPhone and iPad now: "We tried something new, because it was Thomas Tuchel's first season as the coach I played centrally always. The whole team had a great year - one I enjoyed a lot. It is easy to score goals when you have got so many great players around you."

TOP 3 @Aubameyang7 made it into the Top 20. But who has the @BVB ace picked as his Top 3 players in the world for 2016? #FFT100pic.twitter.com/1LQkZrxQmt

— FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) December 1, 2016

Aubameyang tells us who his top players in the world are as part of our Best 100 football players 2016 campaign.

Talking specifically about his coach, the pacey striker told us:

"He cares about the small details. He's a perfectionist and he wants his players to be the same as well. I'm the same, so we're a pretty good mix for each other."

Read the full interview with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January 2017 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. Our Men of the Year edition includes interviews with Jerome Boateng, Michail Antonio and Hal Robson-Kanu, and hears from Christian Fuchs, Marc Albrighton, Andy King and Leonardo Ulloa on Leicester City’s remarkable 2015/16 season. Also this month, we talk to USA midfielder Megan Rapinoe on the kneel that was seen around the world, remember Johan Cruyff with his close friend Jaap de Groot, share a beer with our Fans of the Year, Iceland, and travel to Lapland to have a kickabout with Santa. Go get it, then subscribe!