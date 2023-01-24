Benito Carbone says his time at Sheffield Wednesday was ‘the best time of my life’

Benito Carbone is adored at Sheffield Wednesday, his spell at the club between 1996 and 1999 living long in the memory of fans who enjoyed watching the Italian link up with fellow countryman Paolo Di Canio at Hillsborough.

The feeling is mutual, too. Aside from an end-of-career spell at Italian third tier side Pavia, the three years Carbone spent at Sheffield Wednesday lives fondly in the former playmaker's mind.

In his final season at the club, the 1998/99 campaign, Carbone finished as the club's top goalscorer, and was voted the fans' favourite player and player of the season. Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Carbone recalls his love for the club he still has.

“I played fantastic football in the three years I spent at Sheffield Wednesday," Carbone tells FFT.

"I was more mature as a person and a player. The club was like a family – it was the best time of my life, and when I visit Sheffield now I always feel like I’m back home.

"The supporters loved me and I loved them – they gave me a lot. They treated me like a legend; like a star."

Highlighting a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough from December 1998, Carbone recognises the game as one that changed his life.

"I scored two goals in this match [against Nottingham Forest], including a chip that was one of my favourite finishes in my career. That was a crucial game for us to win because we moved up the table and away from the threat of relegation, so it took some of the pressure off.

"It gave us an opportunity to breathe and made us believe in ourselves more. I’m really happy and satisfied that we stayed up during those three years.”

left after a contract dispute, moving onto Aston Villa, then Bradford, Derby and Middlesbrough. He never quite hit the heights he managed at Sheffield Wednesday, though, while the Owls were relegated the season he left.

Unfortunately, the club hasn't managed to reach the Premier League since, and are currently languishing in League One.