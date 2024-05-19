Best Argentines who played in Europe

Few countries have had a greater influence on European football than Argentina.

The South American nation has produced some of the finest footballers of all time and most of their top talents have played in Europe at some stage.

Virtually every elite team in Europe has had an Argentine in their ranks and many made memorable contributions.

Here, a look at some of the Argentines who made their mark on European football...

32. Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez made his Argentina debut in 2021 and won the Copa America that same year. In 2022, he left River Plate for Manchester City and was a starter as his national team won the World Cup.

By the end of his first season at City, he had also won a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles – and all that before the age of 24. Incredible.

31. Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring for Juventus against Atalanta in October 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paulo Dybala scored over 100 goals and won five Serie A titles in seven seasons at Juventus between 2015 and 2022.

The attacking midfielder joined Roma in the summer of 2022 and later that year, was part of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad, coming off the bench in the final to score his side's second penalty in their shootout win over France.

30. Pablo Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta applauds the Manchester City fans in a game against Tottenham in January 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pablo Zabaleta won a gold medal with Argentina at the 2008 Olympic Games and was part of the side which lost the World Cup final to Germany in 2014.

At club level, Zabaleta enjoyed great success in nine seasons at Manchester City, winning the Premier League twice, along with an FA Cup and two League Cups. Earlier, he won a Copa del Rey in a three-year spell at Espanyol. He retired in 2020 after three years at West Ham.

29. Gabriel Heinze

Gabriel Heinze in action for Manchester United against Tottenham in September 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A committed full-back or central defender who won 72 caps for Argentina, Gabriel Heinze started and finished his career at Newell's Old Boys.

In between, Heinze played for 15 years in Europe, winning league titles at Manchester United (where he was the club's Player of the Year in 2004/05), Real Madrid and Marseille. Before joining United, the defender had spells at Valladolid and Paris Saint-Germain. He also spent a season at Roma in 2011/12.

28. Hector Rial

Real Madrid players line up before a match in 1954, with Hector Rial second from right in the bottom row, between Alfredo Di Stefano and Paco Gento. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hector Rial spent most of his career outside Argentina and never played for his national team, with foreign-based players not considered for selection at the time.

After a spell in Colombia, Rial was invited to join Real Madrid by Alfredo Di Stefano and won five European Cups with Los Blancos. He started in four finals, missing the fifth through injury, and scored twice in the first of those as Madrid beat Stade de Reims in the 1956 showpiece. He went on to play for Espanyol and Marseille and featured internationally for Spain.

27. Nicolas Otamendi

Nicolas Otamendi celebrates Benfica's win over Porto in the Supercopa de Portugal in August 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicolas Otamendi is a World Cup winner and Copa America champion with Argentina and has won over 100 caps in a long career for the Albiceleste.

The central defender won three Portuguese leagues and a Europa League title at Porto between 2010 and 2014. He later played in two Premier League-winning sides in a five-year stay at Manchester City and won another Portuguese title at Benfica in 2022/23.

26. Juan Roman Riquelme

Juan Roman Riquelme celebrates after scoring for Villarreal against Deportivo La Coruña in November 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Roman Riquelme was one of the great Argentina number 10s and a player who arguably should have achieved more than he did.

Capped 51 times by Argentina, Riquelme ended his international career after a disagreement with Diego Maradona. In Europe, he played for one season at Barcelona and more memorably, had three and a half years at Villarreal. The Argentine helped the Yellow Submarine to the Champions League semi-finals, but his late penalty in the second leg against Arsenal – which would have taken the tie to extra time if he had scored – was saved by Jens Lehmann.

25. Daniel Passarella

Diego Maradona poses alongside Daniel Passarella ahead of a Serie A game between Napoli and Fiorentina in May 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Already a legend at River Plate and a World Cup winner with Argentina in 1978, Daniel Passarella spent six seasons in Italy in the 1980s.

In four campaigns at Fiorentina and two with Inter, Passarella did not win a trophy or finish higher than third in Serie A, but was one of the best defenders in European football at that time. He was also a World Cup winner again in 1986, despite not playing a single minute, and is the only Argentine to have won it twice.

24. Osvaldo Ardiles

Osvaldo Ardiles shields the ball from David Rocastle in a match between Tottenham and Arsenal in October 1987. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osvaldo Ardiles arrived at Tottenham along with compatriot Ricardo Villa in a sensational double deal after Argentina's 1978 World Cup win.

Ardiles, known affectionately as Ossie in England, helped Spurs win back-to-back FA Cups in 1981 and 1982 and a UEFA Cup in 1984. The midfielder became a cult hero at Tottenham in a decade at White Hart Lane, interrupted only by a short spell at Paris Saint-Germain during the Falklands conflict.

23. Walter Samuel

Walter Samuel in action for Inter against Chelsea in February 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After playing for Newell's Old Boys and Boca Juniors in his homeland, Walter Samuel spent 16 seasons in Europe between 2000 and 2016.

Samuel signed for Roma in 2000 and won Serie A in his debut campaign. After a single season at Real Madrid in 2004/05, he spent nine years at Inter, where he won five more Serie A titles and the treble in 2009/10. The centre-back went on to play in Switzerland with FC Basel, winning two more league titles.

22. Diego Milito

Diego Milito celebrates after scoring his second goal against Bayern Munich in the 2010 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Milito was so good for Inter in 2009/10 that one of the best strikers in the world, Samuel Eto'o, was forced to play on the wing.

It worked. Milito scored 30 goals in all competitions, including two in the Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich and the winner in the Coppa Italia final versus Roma, as Inter won the treble. Man of the Match in the Champions League final, Milito stayed at Inter until 2014. The striker, who also played with Genoa and Real Zaragoza (where he once scored four in a 6-1 win over Real Madrid) in over a decade in Europe, returned to Argentina with Racing Club in 2014.

21. Ever Banega

Ever Banega celebrates after scoring for Sevilla against Malaga in September 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After helping Boca Juniors win the Copa Libertadores in 2007, Ever Banega moved to Valencia and won the Copa del Rey at the end of his first season at Mestalla.

But the midfielder is perhaps best remembered for his two spells at Sevilla, in which he helped the Andalusian club to three Europa League titles. Known for his vision and an impressive passing ability, Banega also had stints on loan at Atletico Madrid and Inter during his time in Europe.

20. Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Barcelona in May 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gonzalo Higuain is unfortunately remembered by Argentina fans for missing big chances in major finals, but the former striker was also an important player for his country.

At club level, Higuain scored over 100 goals for Real Madrid and also had strong spells with Napoli and Juventus in Serie A, but incurred the wrath of the Neapolitan fans by leaving for the Bianconeri in 2016. The Argentine also had brief spells at AC Milan and Chelsea.

19. Mario Kempes

Mario Kempes celebrates after scoring for Argentina against the Netherlands in the 1978 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mario Kempes is a legend in Argentina after playing a starring role in the nation's maiden World Cup win on home soil in 1978.

Kempes finished as the tournament's top scorer and netted twice in the final as Argentina beat the Netherlands 3-1. At club level, he spent seven seasons at Valencia across two spells and helped the Spanish side win the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Super Cup in 1980. Later, he played for two years at Alicante-based side Hercules and had a six-year spell in Austria.

18. Pablo Aimar

Pablo Aimar celebrates a goal for Valencia against Liverpool in September 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pablo Aimar's career was blighted by injuries, but the attacking midfielder was still an extraordinary player for Argentina and his club sides.

Aimar was idolised by a young Lionel Messi and, after starting his career at River Plate, he had a memorable six-season spell at Valencia. Later, Aimar spent two years at Real Zaragoza and four at Benfica, before a brief stay in Malaysia and a return to his homeland at the end of his career. He won 52 caps for Argentina.

17. Roberto Ayala

Valencia defender Roberto Ayala celebrates with the UEFA Cup trophy in 2004 after the Spanish side's win over Marseille in the final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Ayala is one of Argentina's greatest-ever defenders and the centre-back was successful in a long career in Europe.

After spells at Napoli and AC Milan, it was at Valencia where Ayala enjoyed his best years, winning two LA Liga titles, a UEFA Cup (he was named Man of the Match in the final) and a UEFA Super Cup. He was also a Champions League finalist in 2001. Later, he was part of a Real Zaragoza side surprisingly relegated in 2007/08.

16. Jorge Valdano

Jorge Valdano on the ball for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jorge Valdano was part of the Argentina team which won the World Cup in 1986 and the forward also enjoyed a successful club career in Spain – most prominently at Real Madrid.

After spells at Deportivo Alaves and Real Zaragoza, Valdano moved to Madrid and helped Los Blancos win two La Liga titles and two UEFA Cups. The Argentine scored once in the 1985 final and twice in the 1986 showpiece. He cut short his career after contracting hepatitis.

15. Esteban Cambiasso

Esteban Cambiasso celebrates a goal for Inter against Fiorentina in March 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Esteban Cambiasso played over 400 matches for Inter and helped the Nerazzurri to five Serie A titles in the 2000s, culminating in a treble triumph under Jose Mourinho in 2009/10.

The Argentine midfielder also won league titles at Real Madrid and Olympiacos and had a season at Leicester City in 2014/15. He won 52 caps for Argentina.

14. Omar Sivori

Omar Sivori in action for Italy in a World Cup match against Switzerland in 1962. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Omar Sivori helped Argentina win the South American Championship in 1957, but only played 19 games for the Albiceleste after leaving for Italy that same year.

The move to Italy made him ineligible for Argentina duty at that time and the forward later represented the Azzurri. At club level, he became a legend at Juventus, winning three Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia crowns. His 167 goals in 253 appearances in all competitions makes him one of the all-time top scorers for the Bianconeri to this day.

13. Hernan Crespo

Hernan Crespo celebrates a goal for Inter against Newcastle United in November 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Argentina's greatest-ever strikers, Hernan Crespo scored 35 goals in 64 games for the Albiceleste and helped River Plate win the Copa Libertadores in 1996.

In a long career in Europe, Crespo won trophies with Parma, Lazio, Inter, AC Milan and Chelsea. He netted over 300 career goals in total and was Serie A top scorer with Lazio in 2000/01.

12. Juan Sebastian Veron

Juan Sebastian Veron jumps to win the ball for Lazio in a Champions League game against Chelsea in March 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Sebastian Veron was one of the best midfielders in the world in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Capped 72 times by Argentina, Veron spent his best years in Italy, winning trophies with Parma, Lazio and Inter. He also had spells at Manchester United and Chelsea, winning a Premier League title with the Red Devils. He was less effective in the Premier League, though, and returned to Italy with Inter in 2004.

11. Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Chelsea in December 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After helping to save West Ham from the drop following a surprise move from Corinthians in 2006, Carlos Tevez won two Premier League titles and the Champions League in a two-year loan spell at Manchester United.

The Argentine attacker then controversially signed for Manchester City, where he won another Premier League title in a four-year stint. In two seasons at Juventus after that, he won two Serie A titles and helped the Bianconeri to the Champions League final in 2015, before returning to Argentina with Boca Juniors.

10. Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano celebrates Barcelona's victory over Athletic Club in the 2015 Copa del Rey final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Javier Mascherano was a defensive midfielder in his early career, but became a centre-back at Barcelona and was a key player for the Blaugrana in a hugely successful era.

At Camp Nou, Mascherano was part of two Champions League-winning teams and also picked up five La Liga titles in over 300 appearances for the Catalan club. Before joining Barça, he played over 100 times for Liverpool and also appeared briefly at West Ham.

9. Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria celebrates a goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille in October 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angel Di Maria left boyhood club Rosario Central for Benfica in 2007 and the World Cup winner has gone on to enjoy a long and successful career in Europe.

Man of the Match in Real Madrid's 2014 Champions League win over Atletico, the winger struggled in a season at Manchester United, but went on to win a series of trophies at Paris Saint-Germain. Later, he had a year at Juventus and returned to Benfica for a second spell.

8. Fernando Redondo

Fernando Redondo on the ball for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 1998 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Redondo won just 29 caps for Argentina, but that was partly because the midfielder refused to abide by Daniel Passarella's bizarre rule that players were only allowed to have short hair.

Redondo was included in an all-time AFA XI in 2015 and enjoyed a successful club career, helping Real Madrid to two Champions League crowns in 1998 and 2000. His nutmeg to set up Raul against Manchester United in the semi-finals in 2000 is one of the great Champions League assists. After leaving Madrid against his will that summer, he suffered serious injury and featured only sparingly at AC Milan.

7. Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone in action for Lazio against Inter in the UEFA Super Cup in September 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Simeone was one of the finest midfielders of his generation, a tenacious competitor and a player who demanded the best from those around him.

Simeone represented Pisa, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid (in two spells), Inter and Lazio in a long European career. He helped Atleti to a La Liga and Copa del Rey double in 1995/96, won a UEFA Cup at Inter in 1997/98 and a number of titles at Lazio, including the Scudetto in 1999/2000.

6. Javier Zanetti

Javier Zanetti celebrates victory for Inter against Chievo Verona in January 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spells at Talleres and Banfield in his homeland, Javier Zanetti signed for Inter in 1995 and the right-sided defender went on to spend almost 20 years at the Milanese outfit.

Zanetti racked up over 850 appearances for the Nerazzurri between 1995 and 2014, winning five Serie A titles and the Champions League in 2009/10, when Jose Mourinho's side completed a historic treble.

5. Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Aston Villa in March 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Aguero scored 260 goals in 390 appearances for Manchester City in a hugely successful 10-season spell with the Sky Blues and left as the club's all-time top scorer.

Aguero will forever be remembered by City fans for his dramatic late winner against Queens Park Rangers which sealed the Premier League title in 2012 and the Argentine was a huge part of the club's success in a decade at the Etihad before leaving for Barcelona in 2021 and eventually retiring shortly afterwards due to a heart problem. Prior to joining City, the Argentine also had four seasons at Atletico, scoring 101 goals and helping the Rojiblancos win the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup in 2010.

4. Gabriel Batistuta

Gabriel Batistuta celebrates a goal for Fiorentina against Empoli in September 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel Batistuta is one of the greatest strikers of all time and was Argentina's all-time top scorer until he was surpassed by Lionel Messi.

Batistuta spent nine years at Fiorentina and although he won just a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa, his impact was huge. Batigol netted over 200 goals for the Florence outfit and is one of the club's biggest legends. Later, he won a Serie A title at Roma.

3. Alfredo Di Stefano

Alfredo Di Stefano poses with the five European Cups he won as a Real Madrid player between 1956 and 1960. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alfredo Di Stefano joined Real Madrid in 1953 and the Argentine attacker led Los Blancos to eight La Liga titles and five European Cups in a glorious era.

Widely considered the club's greatest-ever player, Di Stefano was a total footballer who was the biggest star in a team of icons and he scored over 300 goals for Los Blancos in a wonderful 11-year spell in the Spanish capital.

2. Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona celebrates after scoring for Napoli against AC Milan in 1988. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Maradona changed Napoli's history, leading the southern Italian club to two Serie A triumphs in 1987 and 1990 against the more traditional powers from the north.

Maradona also won the UEFA Cup in his time at Napoli and after his passing in 2020, the club's stadium was renamed in his honour. Prior to joining the Italian club, he also had a short but impressive spell at Barcelona and later played for a season at Sevilla before returning to Argentina in 1993.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Barcelona against Chelsea in the Champions league in MArch 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi made history at Barcelona in an era-defining 17-season spell at Camp Nou, winning a record 34 trophies with the Blaugrana in that time.

The brilliant Argentine attacker scored an incredible 672 goals in 778 games and set up countless others. He also spent two years at Paris Saint-Germain before joining Inter Miami in 2023.