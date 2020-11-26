Black Friday Nike deals: 25% off everything during cyber week

There are big offers on big name brands right now, and none-so-big as the Black Friday Nike deals.

Nike is offering huge savings on the entire sports and leisurewear range this week, making it the ideal time to get Christmas presents sorted, or even just give your own wardrobe a bit of a boost.

There are loads of savings, but we have done you a favour by picking out the best deals (as in, the ones that will save you the most money!). Everything on this list can be bought at 75% of the RRP by using the code SHINE2020 at the checkout! Let's get shopping.

1. Nike Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit

(Image credit: Nike)

RRP: £189.95

Deal price: £142.46

Save: £47.49

Fancy spending an afternoon ground hopping once lockdowns are lifted? You're gonna need some very comfy shoes. But, as any football fan will tell you, you want to look the part too. That's where the Nike Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknits come in.

Insanely stylish, super comfortable and designed with sustainability in mind, the Nike Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit is made from at least 50% recycled content by weight. Right now they're available for almost £50 quid less than throw will be after Novembver 30. Get them while you can!

BUY NOW Order the Nike Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit for £142.46

2. Nike Sportswear Down Women's Parka

(Image credit: Nike)

RRP: £174.97

Deal price: £131.22

Save: £43.75

The perfect women's jacket for wearing to the footy in the deepest winter months. Stay warm inside any ground with the cosy Nike Sportswear Down-filled Women's Parka, with a long design to keep your entire body from the biting wind and rain. A storm flap and a durable finish help keep you covered from the elements. You can save a massive £43.75 on this item only until November 30.

BUY NOW Order the Nike Sportswear Down Women's Parka for £174.97

3. Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%

(Image credit: Nike)

RRP: £169.95

Deal price: £127.46

Save: £42.49

Are you a keen runner? Keeping fit between games - and during lockdown - can be tough, so why not make it as easy and enjoyable for yourself as possible? The Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% are ruined shoes which mix durability with a design - and help you get the most out of your training. You can save a mammoth £42.49 on these puppies before November 30.

BUY NOW Order the Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% for £127.46

4. Air Jordan XXXV "DNA"

(Image credit: Nike)

RRP: £162.95

Deal price: £122.21

Save: £40.74

We're football lovers here at FFT, but that doesn't mean we don't have a soft spot for other sports and there's no denying these basketball shoes are cool. Minimalist, fresh, sporty and comfortable - just the way Air Jordans ought to be. You can save £40.74 until November 30.

BUY NOW Order the Air Jordan XXXV "DNA" for £38.97

5. Nike Sportswear Down-Fill Windrunner

(Image credit: Nike)

RRP: £159.95

Deal price: £119.96

Save: £39.99

Keep warm at the game with one of the warmest jackets you are likely to find on the market. This down-filled wind-runner is thick, cosy, waterproof and looks the part - making it the ideal companion for a wet and windy night in Stoke. It comes in a range of stylish colours and, until November 30, you can save almost £40.

BUY NOW Order the Nike Sportswear Down-Fill Windrunner for £159.95

6. Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2

(Image credit: Nike)

RRP: £159.95

Deal price: £119.96

Save: £39.99

Another pair of runners that will help keep you fit as a fiddle during lockdown, and maintain your fitness between football matches. The Nike Zoom range are an absolute classic in the running world - and they're now cheaper than ever. You can save £39.99 on them until November 30.

BUY NOW Order the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 for £41.97

7. Nike Air Max 97

(Image credit: Nike)

RRP: £149.95

Deal price: £112.46

Save: £37.49

The iconic footwear range that still reigns supreme on the streets of Britain to this day. Nike's entire Air Max Range is available with a 25% discount, but we have selected the 97s as they are probably the most well known and beloved in the range. You can save £37.49 when you order these before November 30.

BUY NOW Order the Nike Air Max 97 for £112.46

