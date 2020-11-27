Black Friday football deals – updated: You can now save almost £70 on the Nike Flight Premier League and Serie A balls
A big Black Friday football saving sees the 2020/21 Premier League and Italian top flight Nike balls reduced by more than 50%
This might just be the best Black Friday football deal so far: the Premier League Nike Flight ball, used from the start of the season until the last matchday before the international break, has been reduced by 40% for Black Friday.
But wait, there's more! The Nike online shop also has a promo code that takes off another 25% of all items until Tuesday, December 1. Just add the code 'SHINE2020' before you checkout and you can get the Premier League's official ball for almost £70 less than its normal price.
Usually, the ball retails at £124.95, but now you can grab it for £56.23 – a saving of £68.72.
Get the Nike Premier League Flight now for £56.23
Fancy something a bit more continental? Italy's Serie A also uses a Nike Flight with a modified blue and yellow design – and with these savings and the promo code, it's available for £53.98.
Normally £119.95, you'll be saving £65.97 if you opt for this ball – which is a small price to pay to feel like you're Romelu Lukaku/Zlatan Ibrahimovic/Cristiano Ronaldo/Ciro Immobile (delete as appropriate) when you're at 5-a-side.
Get the Nike Serie A Flight ball for £53.97
If you fancy a more classic look, there are other options.
For the same price as the Serie A ball, there is a Nike Flight in a black and gold colour scheme.
Get the black and gold Nike Flight for £53.98
Finally, the best deal on offer here is the plain white Nike Flight. This is to the same spec as the other Nike Flights, just with a simpler design.
It was the first Nike Flight released back in the summer, and is used as the template for all these other balls.
Nike spent eight years designing this ball, and it is set to be the gold-standard for footballs for years to come – FourFourTwo has tested it, and it really is that good.
This version is 50% off before you add the 'SHINE2020' promo code. While normally you'd have to splash out £119.95 on it, you can now get it for just £44.98 – saving £74.97 in the process. That 63%, stats fans.
Get the Nike Flight for £44.98
