Black Friday deal: FourFourTwo subscriptions now half-price

Just when you thought you'd seen every good Black Friday deal the internet has to offer, FourFourTwo arrives at the back post with a late winner.

For Black Friday, you can get a quarterly subs deal for just £9.70 - that's a mere £3.23 per issue. Alternatively, you can extend the offer over a whole year, and get 13 copies of the mag for just £38.80, or £2.98 an issue.

OFFER Get a half price FourFourTwo subscription

An offer this good would usually be met with absolute limbs in the stands but, given the current climate, a sombre raised hand, Alan Shearer-style, will have to suffice.

Black Friday 2020: What's in the sales for football fans?

So, what's so great about an FFT sub? Not only will you get all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes, trips down Memory Lane and painstakingly crafted content you love about the magazine already - and for a cheaper price! - but you’ll also receive special subscriber's editions of the mag, which are better looking than Jamie Redknapp.

(Image credit: Future)

And, of course, the real dealbreaker: you don’t even have to leave the house. Never miss an issue.

Recent editions of the mag have featured big interviews with the likes of Arsene Wenger, Luka Modric, Dennis Bergkamp, Louis Van Gaal and Roberto Carlos, while some of our favourite issues this year have focused on Euro '96, the Brazilian national team and football in the 00s!

FIFA 21 for PS5: Where to shop for the new console – and how you can play the latest FIFA on it

How to live stream football on your TV – 5 ways to watch Sky Sports and BT Sport on a big screen without a contract

Best football boots 2020: what are the different options for buying a pair?

With Christmas on the horizon, an FFT subscription would make the perfect gift idea for a friend or family member who loves the beautiful game. You can choose to start it right away, or, if you would like to surprise someone special on December 25, get your first mag delivered after that. You merely need to tell us it’s a present and we’ll take care of it.

So, what are you waiting for? Get a half price FourFourTwo subscription now.