Black Friday football shirt deals: 5 underrated kits on sale that would make perfect Christmas gifts
Black Friday football shirt sales are all over the place – but don't just shop for Manchester United or Liverpool. It's time to get adventurous
Black Friday is back again - and some fantastic Premier League and European tops are available.
But what if you'd like to branch out a little for something that none of your mates will have - or in some cases, heard of? Well, let us help you out on that front...
1. Shanghai SIPG home shirt
RRP: £69.95Deal price: £34.97
Save £34.98
The Chinese Super League has buying up the best - and the, err, not-so-best - talent in Europe's top five leagues for a while now, trying to rival the Prem for superstars.
Shanghai SIPG may not have made the dent they may have wanted to when they were founded 15 years ago this December but you can't deny the threads are saucy. Perhaps this is why Aaron Mooy moved halfway around the world.
2. AIK home shirt
RRP: £100.00
Deal price: £55.00
Save £45.00
The dark knights of the Swedish top tier, AIK - often confused with AEK Athens - were thrust into the spotlight a few years ago with a beautiful all-black kit that other European clubs later copied to varying degrees of success.
You know what though? We're a massive fan of the current top, with its flashes of yellow and classy sponsor. It's the club that FFT would support if we were Scandanavian and a goth.
3. Hashtag United away shirt
RRP: £43.00
Deal price: £30.00
Save £13.00
Hashtag United were set up by YouTubers four years ago and are still going strong, with their badge and kits available in FIFA 21.
The real-life United away kit is a lush purple colour. If you've followed the minnows' story up till now, you're going to want it - if even you haven't, it's a beautiful strip.
4. Red Star Paris home shirt
RRP: £75.00
Deal price: £60.00
Save £10.00
A club closely associated with politics and social activism, Red Star Paris are that club - the one that you can wear the top of and then tell your friends, "Oh, but you've probably never heard of them".
It helps that this season's shirt - sponsored by Vice, because of course - is one of the nicest that any French side has brought out this season. It looks a bit like camouflage but much more hipster.
5. England women's away shirt
RRP: £64.95
Deal price: £32.47
Save £32.48
It was long overdue that the Lionesses got their own kits for the last Women's World Cup. They're different teams, after all.
Let's be honest - this is one of the nicest England kits ever, male or female. The flower pattern is fantastic and the deep crimson pattern is possibly the nicest shade of red that the Three Lions have had since 1998.
