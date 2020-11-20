Black Friday football shirt deals: 5 underrated kits on sale that would make perfect Christmas gifts

Black Friday is back again - and some fantastic Premier League and European tops are available.

But what if you'd like to branch out a little for something that none of your mates will have - or in some cases, heard of? Well, let us help you out on that front...

MORE LIKE THIS Black Friday football shirts deals: The 8 best 2020/21 kits on sale

SPECIAL MENTION Black Friday deal: Nigeria's gorgeous new home shirt is reduced in the sales

ROUND UP Black Friday football deals 2020: What's in the sales for football fans?

1. Shanghai SIPG home shirt

(Image credit: Nike)

RRP: £69.95

Deal price: £34.97

Save £34.98

The Chinese Super League has buying up the best - and the, err, not-so-best - talent in Europe's top five leagues for a while now, trying to rival the Prem for superstars.

Shanghai SIPG may not have made the dent they may have wanted to when they were founded 15 years ago this December but you can't deny the threads are saucy. Perhaps this is why Aaron Mooy moved halfway around the world.

Buy it now

2. AIK home shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £100.00

Deal price: £55.00

Save £45.00

The dark knights of the Swedish top tier, AIK - often confused with AEK Athens - were thrust into the spotlight a few years ago with a beautiful all-black kit that other European clubs later copied to varying degrees of success.

GIFTS Best FIFA 21 and console bundle deals: Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

You know what though? We're a massive fan of the current top, with its flashes of yellow and classy sponsor. It's the club that FFT would support if we were Scandanavian and a goth.

Buy it now

3. Hashtag United away shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £43.00

Deal price: £30.00

Save £13.00

Hashtag United were set up by YouTubers four years ago and are still going strong, with their badge and kits available in FIFA 21.

The real-life United away kit is a lush purple colour. If you've followed the minnows' story up till now, you're going to want it - if even you haven't, it's a beautiful strip.

Buy it now

4. Red Star Paris home shirt

(Image credit: ProDirect)

RRP: £75.00

Deal price: £60.00

Save £10.00

A club closely associated with politics and social activism, Red Star Paris are that club - the one that you can wear the top of and then tell your friends, "Oh, but you've probably never heard of them".

ARSENAL Get this season's home shirt and retro kits for cheap

It helps that this season's shirt - sponsored by Vice, because of course - is one of the nicest that any French side has brought out this season. It looks a bit like camouflage but much more hipster.

Buy it now

5. England women's away shirt

(Image credit: Nike)

RRP: £64.95

Deal price: £32.47

Save £32.48

It was long overdue that the Lionesses got their own kits for the last Women's World Cup. They're different teams, after all.

Let's be honest - this is one of the nicest England kits ever, male or female. The flower pattern is fantastic and the deep crimson pattern is possibly the nicest shade of red that the Three Lions have had since 1998.

Buy it now

BUYING GUIDES

GIFTS Black Friday football deal: Save almost £50 on the Nike Flight Premier League ball