The Football Association has been left with a massive logistical headache after it was forced to confirm that Bolton striker Kevin Davies is too good to go down.

Bolton were relegated from the Premier League on the final weekend of the season after drawing 2-2 at Stoke, despite manager Owen CoyleÃ¢ÂÂs insistence throughout the campaign that his side were too talented to drop down to the Football League.

However, it has now emerged that Coyle was partly correct in his assessment. While 35 of BoltonÃ¢ÂÂs 36 squad members were precisely good enough to be relegated from EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs top tier, Kevin Davies was fractionally too good.

Sadly for Bolton fans, it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt appear that these findings will benefit their club. The Football Association has encouraged Davies to join another Premier League side, but should Davies refuse to find a new employer, he will be forced to compete alone.



Kevin Davies FC take an early lead at Villa Park on the opening day of 2012/13



The FA will be keen to avoid Davies setting up his own club and have pointed out that his ground, 6 The Mount, will need comprehensive work to meet Premier League standards.

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs no secret that the FA is keen to prevent Kevin Davies FC playing in the Premier League next season,Ã¢ÂÂ a Football Association spokesman told FourFourTwo.com.

Ã¢ÂÂWhile I can only imagine they would have a similar points tally to Bolton this season, itÃ¢ÂÂs bad for the image of English football to have a solitary striker, albeit a tenacious one, taking on the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

Ã¢ÂÂAs a nation we had to fight hard to overcome the stigma European countries placed on us for allowing Mark Crossley to compete in the UEFA Cup for those three seasons in the 1990s and this would surely be a step backwards.Ã¢ÂÂ

While DaviesÃ¢ÂÂ agent insists the ageing marksman is a target for several mid-table Premier League outfits, the 35-year-old was seen buying a pair of goalkeeper gloves in JJB Sports yesterday wearing a garish, home-made shirt with a KDFC crest and is rumoured to have booked a pre-season friendly with Northwich Victoria.

More from Back of the Net

