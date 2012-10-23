BotN: Raheem Sterling asked to stop muttering own commentary during matches

The Anfield starlet has been warned against providing his own audio analysis of Reds matches, asBack of the Net's John Foster reports...



LiverpoolÃ¢ÂÂs Raheem Sterling has been asked to stop commentating aloud on his own performance during matches, after the RedsÃ¢ÂÂ 1-0 win against Reading was tarnished by a constant excitable monologue from the young winger.

Teammates and opponents told FourFourTwo that Sterling, who is enjoying a fine debut season in the Liverpool first team, was overheard talking to himself during the pre-match handshakes.

Ã¢ÂÂHe was saying how it was a lovely day for football, how the crowd were in fine voice, and something about how the proud guardians of fortress Anfield would be expecting a performance from their heroes this afternoon,Ã¢ÂÂ reported Reading midfielder Jem Karacan.

Ã¢ÂÂThen he asked who would be the players to watch, before answering in a gruff Scottish voice that Raheem Sterling would be a constant danger.Ã¢ÂÂ

Liverpool dominated the early stages, and should have taken the lead on 26 minutes when Sterling cut the ball back for Nuri Sahin, who blazed his shot high over the bar.

Ã¢ÂÂAnd Sahin wastes the chance! Terrible by Sahin,Ã¢ÂÂ the teenager reportedly said, fixing his teammate with a glare. Ã¢ÂÂYouÃ¢ÂÂll have to say, heÃ¢ÂÂs let his teammates down there, badly,Ã¢ÂÂ he added, raising his voice as Sahin turned and jogged back towards his own half.

Just two minutes later, however, Liverpool took the lead as Luis Suarez played in Sterling, who took a touch to control the ball while yelling Ã¢ÂÂSterling could be through hereÃ¢ÂÂ, before firing it past Alex McCarthy and shouting Ã¢ÂÂGOAL! Sterling breaks the deadlock brilliantly for Liverpool!Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂI was coming over to congratulate Raheem when I heard him saying something,Ã¢ÂÂ said Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard. Ã¢ÂÂI think it was Ã¢ÂÂAnd thatÃ¢ÂÂs a fantastic finish from the youngster; the hapless McCarthy had no chance.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂI told him well played, and he put on this weird Scottish accent and said Ã¢ÂÂMove over Steven Gerrard, the Kop has a new hero,Ã¢ÂÂ which I thought was a bit odd.Ã¢ÂÂ

Sterling was removed from the action in the 83rd minute, applauding the crowd while remarking Ã¢ÂÂAnd Sterling gets a well-deserved standing ovation from the Liverpool faithful. HeÃ¢ÂÂs single-handedly won the game for his side today.Ã¢ÂÂ

Manager Brendan Rodgers praised SterlingÃ¢ÂÂs contribution, but criticised his tendency to provide a constant commentary on himself during the post-match press conference.

Ã¢ÂÂIn todayÃ¢ÂÂs game, young players can easily find themselves falling prey to certain temptations, such as conducting sympathetic interviews with imaginary broadsheet journalists, giving themselves marks out of ten for completing basic household tasks, and commentating incessantly on their own performances while on the fieldÃ¢ÂÂ, Rodgers said.

Ã¢ÂÂRaheemÃ¢ÂÂs role is to offer the team width and penetration, and he should leave the oratorical bombast to the professionals, or itÃ¢ÂÂll get annoying. He needs to learn that thereÃ¢ÂÂs a reason Alan Green has no friends.Ã¢ÂÂ

Meanwhile Sterling, sitting alongside his manager, declared that he was happy to focus on his performance on the field. Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs not for me to say whether IÃ¢ÂÂll become one of the immortals of the game, but I do think that both Lionel Messi and Tony Gubba should definitely be worried,Ã¢ÂÂ he told journalists, in response to a question from himself.

Editor's note: this isn't a serious accusation and all quotes are fictionalised. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.



