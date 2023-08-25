Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream and match preview, Saturday 26 August, 12.30pm BST

Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream and match preview

Looking for a Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream? We've got you covered. Bournemouth vs Tottenham is on TNT Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Bournemouth are still awaiting their first Premier League win under new manager Andoni Iraola, but they have produced some promising performances so far.

They kicked off the new term with a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham, before heading to Anfield to face Liverpool. Despite losing 3-1, Bournemouth dominated the early proceedings and arguably should have been more goals ahead. The signs are encouraging, though, regardless of the results at the moment.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have plenty of positivity surrounding them at the moment, with Ange Postecoglou developing a feel-good spirit at the club. A 2-2 draw with Brentford on opening day was followed up with a 2-0 victory against Manchester United at home last weekend, and their Australian manager will certainly want to build on their form.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Bournemouth are missing a number of players at the start of this season, with new signings Alex Scott and Tyler Adams out, alongside Ryan Fredericks, Lewis Cook, Adam Smith, Dango Outtara and Marcus Tavernier. Lloyd Kelly could make his return, though.

Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil and Rodrigo Bentancur are all out for Spurs, too, with the first two not expected to return until October at least. James Maddison is also expected to miss the trip to Bournemouth with a slight knee issue.

Form

Bournemouth: DL

Tottenham: DW

Referee

Tim Robinson will be the referee for Bournemouth vs Tottenham. His assistants will be Timothy Wood and Mark Scholes, with Geoff Eltringham the fourth official. John Brooks is the VAR, with Darren Cann the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Bournemouth vs Tottenham will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, which has a capacity of 11,379.

Kick-off and channel

Bournemouth vs Tottenham kick-off is at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 26 August in the UK. The game is on TNT Sports in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.