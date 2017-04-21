Champions League semi-finals draw: Madrid derby on the cards again

First legs: W/b May 1

W/b May 1 Second legs: W/b May 8

There’ll be no Premier League representation in the semi-finals of the Champions League after Leicester were knocked out by Atletico Madrid, despite a spirited second leg-display at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Instead, here’s who drew who in this year's semi-finals...

Real Madrid (ESP) vs Atletico Madrid (ESP)

OPTA FACT 32y 72d - Cristiano Ronaldo is the third-oldest player to score a hat-trick in Champions League game, after Claudio Pizarro & Alan Shearer

How Real Madrid got here: Bayern Munich 3-6 Real Madrid (1-2, 2-4aet)

Bayern Munich 3-6 Real Madrid (1-2, 2-4aet) Competition best: Winners x 11 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016)

How Atletico got here: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Leicester (1-0, 1-1)

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Leicester (1-0, 1-1) Competition best: Runners-up x 3 (1974, 2014, 2016)

Forgive Atletico Madrid fans for feeling like they're waking up in their very own Groundhog Day. This is the fourth time in as many seasons that they've met their city rivals – and two of those occasions have been in the final. All three have ended in defeat. Is this the year they finally seek revenage and see off Los Blancos?

Eleven-time winners Real Madrid got the job done against Bayern Munich eventually, though required extra time and some officiating that infuriated the Bavarians to get the job done. Zinedine Zidane’s men tore through their 10-man opposition in the additional 30 minutes, scoring three times to tip the scoreline firmly in their favour.

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 100 Champions League goals after his second-leg hat-trick, and right now it’s hard to bet against him sending Real Madrid all the way once again. Should he lift the trophy again this year, the perma-tanned Portuguese will join Lionel Messi as a four-time winner.

Diego Simeone’s warriors are into the semi-finals for the third time in four seasons, and will be desperate to lift the trophy this year after twice falling to Real Madrid during that time.

A stoic first-leg performance left Leicester with an uphill struggle for the second, not least when Saul Niguez doubled the advantage before half-time, and Atletico duly progressed despite some ruffled feathers in the second half as the Foxes threatened an unlikely comeback.

Monaco (FRA) vs Juventus (ITA)

OPTA FACT Gigi Buffon has kept 46 clean sheets in the Champions League - only Iker Casillas (54), Edwin van der Sar (50) & Petr Cech (47) have more

How Monaco got here: Borussia Dortmund 3-6 Monaco (2-3, 1-3)

Borussia Dortmund 3-6 Monaco (2-3, 1-3) ​Competition best: Runners-up (2004)

Runners-up (2004) How Juventus got here: Juventus 3-0 Barcelona (3-0, 0-0)

Juventus 3-0 Barcelona (3-0, 0-0) Competition best: Winners x 2 (1985, 1996)

On the day Monaco's Kylian Mbappe was born, semi-final opponent Gianluigi Buffon made his 108th appearance for Parma. Just drink that in for a second.

These two sides met as recently as the 2014/15 quarter-finals, when Juventus emerged narrow 1-0 winners en route to final defeat against Barcelona.

Monaco have scored three goals in each of their four knockout games so far, and took advantage of a Borussia Dortmund side perhaps distracted by recent events in the quarter-finals.

The 18-year-old Mbappe is getting folk hot under collars – he got two in the first leg and another in the return – but in reality he’s just one of many vibrant youngsters who’ve fired Les Monegasques to the Ligue 1 summit and this far in Europe. They’re a terrifying proposition in full flow, but quite how they’ll fare should they come up against a defence like Juventus’s is unknown. Fascinating, though.

Meanwhile, rule the Italians out at your peril. They might lack the wow factor of Real Madrid or Monaco, but Max Allegri’s men set out their stall with a smashing 3-0 first-leg win over Barcelona that even the Catalan comeback kings couldn’t make a dent in.

Paulo Dybala’s brace inside 22 minutes did the damage in Turin, but there’s also the 23-goal Gonzalo Higuain to contend with and a stingy defence that’s been breached only twice in the entire competition (10 games). Twice!