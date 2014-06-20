Cheshire landlord gives travelling England fans somewhere to drown their sorrows

Lucky landlord Ernie Welch has relocated his pub, the Old Star Inn, to Rio de Janeiro, after beating off more than 2,000 others for the prize.

After a nationwide search by McCoy’s to put a pub on a plane to Rio, Welch and nine of his locals jetted out to the World Cup's party central to cut the ribbon on his beloved recreation just a stone’s throw from the famous Ipanema beach. The competition saw more than 25,000 votes cast by pub-loving Brits.

Snack experts McCoy’s have recreated The Old Star Inn’s exterior and interior, so homesick fans can enjoy the pub complete with its much-loved wood-burning stove, dart board, personal memorabilia, wooden bar stools and all of the gear necessary to keep any homesick fans happy.

Punters have flocked to sample the British delights in Brazil so far, taking in matches from Ecuador to England (sob) in the World Cup's first week.

The Old Star Inn in Rio is located at Rua Paul Redfern, 44 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22410-080, and will open from 12pm daily for any fans in Rio looking for some home comforts.

The pub will also host a number of Best of British events including karaoke nights, FIFA Xbox competitions and a special performance by the England Supporters Band.