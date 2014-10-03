Clyne looking forward to resenting playing for England

Southampton defender Nathaniel Clyne has spoken of feeling "only a tiny bit put out" after being handed his first senior England call-up, but stressed his hope that one day he will come to truly detest representing his nation.

Clyne was something of a surprise selection from Roy Hodgson, who had sent an email round last week asking if anyone would volunteer for his squad before he started naming names.

After receiving only a handful of replies, all from Matt Jarvis whose name had been autofilled by mistake when drafting the email, Hodgson spitefully compiled a list of players he felt should represent England for their upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers.

“I have to admit it’s something of an honour to be picked for an England squad,” Clyne admitted to FourFourTwo.

“Obviously it means a couple of nights in a hotel, then there’s quite a late flight after the Estonia game and you’ve got to go pick up your kit from reception. But still, on the whole, an honour.

“I just hope this is the first of many call-ups that will become steadily less significant and more tiresome.

“I’ve always been a fast learner and with the right guidance from the older heads in the team I believe I can learn to truly despise fulfilling this childhood dream.”

Clyne then sighed loudly as he received yet another congratulatory text that he felt he had to reply to, and went to find several of his new team-mates who were taking it in turns to kick each other’s anterior cruciate ligaments.

