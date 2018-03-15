Trending

Diego Costa had another dig at Antonio Conte before Chelsea's Champions League exit to Barcelona

Costa pledged support to his old club on Instagram ahead of the Camp Nou fixture – well, for the most part

Costa won his second Premier League title under Antonio Conte in 2016/17, but their relationship turned sour the following campaign.

The striker claimed that Conte told him he wasn't part of his plans via text message, which eventually led to the 29-year-old returning to former club Atletico Madrid.

Clearly time hasn't healed much yet: Costa made his feelings towards the fiery Italian quite clear again on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian-born Spain international snapped a photo of the Chelsea lineup against Barcelona on Wednesday night for his Instagram Story, offering support to his former colleagues but drawing a line through Conte's name. The photo was shared to his 2.8m followers.

Chelsea lost 3-0 in their last-16 second leg. A double from Lionel Messi, taking the Argentine to 100 Champions League goals, sandwiched Ousmane Dembele's 20th-minute strike.

