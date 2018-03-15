River Plate goalkeeper receives metal Burger King crown for man-of-the-match display

Armani pulled off a string of fine saves and kept a clean sheet in River Plate's fine 2-0 victory over Boca in the Argentine Supercopa on Wednesday night.

After the game, the 31-year-old was named man of the match – an accolade fully deserved according to Argentine news outlet Olé, who ran a separate story hailing his fine night's work.

"For a long time, River haven't had a goalkeeper who offers as much security as Armani does," they wrote. "At the start of the second half, he kept his team's advantage with five totally decisive interventions."

However, the former Atletico Nacional goalkeeper was obliged to wear a ridiculous Burger King crown during his post-match interview with Fox Sports.

His nine Colombian domestic winners' medals and two continental trinkets have made way for it on the mantelpiece, we're sure.

