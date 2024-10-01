EA FC 25: 13 FC IQ tactics codes to try right now in Ultimate Team

EA FC 25 has a brand new tactics system that makes battles on the pitch far more exciting than ever before. This year, you can adapt your team's play on and off the ball as well as find players specific to your playstyle with the new Player Roles.

We've had an in-depth play with the game and we're going to show you how to install any tactic you find online as well as list 25 of the best FC IQ tactics you can use right now that we've found online. These will help you get used to the game-changing updates – and remember to be sure to check out attacking tips or defensive tips while you're at it.

It's worth noting that tactics are incredibly subjective so the best tactics for us here at FourFourTwo might not be the best for you. We suggest trialling and tweaking each of these tactics one by one until you find your perfect fit…

How to use an FC IQ tactics code in EA FC 25

To enter an FC IQ tactics code you'll need to have a full squad with 11 players in your starting lineup. From there, press the left stick to open up the side menu and select Team Management.

Move to the right and press A on Xbox or X on Playstation to import a tactic using a code. Enter one of the codes below to gain access to a custom tactic created by some of the best content creators and professional FC players in the world

EA FC 25: Custom tactics codes

Swipe to scroll horizontally EA FC 25 Tactics Codes Creator Formation Code Krasi 4-4-1-1 kA9WW5RQ2GM Ovvy FC 4-2-4 nM@GWs7txjL Team Gullit 5-4-1 L8$B6A&RVNb Stingray 5-2-1-2 aszM8&?g$Y6 Team Gullit 4-3-2-1 E#d4vJsK%io MattHDGamer 4-4-1-1 QApk?k44i%g AlexionIQ 4-3-3 (2) VctJDBybfTF InceptionFC 4-4-2 X4wVGb@eiUn NealGuides 4-2-2-2 Vst347qdfR1 NealGuides 4-1-2-1-2 (2) P&nxyTjSaQv Nahweeezy 4-4-2 g45kT&&3uBE Patty AU 4-3-3 PcnuqXgbZRz Ovvy FC 4-3-1-2 HQfLibXPREr

Each one of these codes is case sensitive, so make sure you're typing them out exactly as we've detailed them above. We'll add new formations and tactics to this list regularly so make sure to bookmark this page and come back often to find the best tactic for your Ultimate Team in FC 25.

Become a tinkerman

While it's easy to just copy a code and import a tactic, we highly recommend catering your custom tactic to your exact team. This year in EA FC 25 more so than ever before, you need to find players that match your preferred tactics rather than shoehorn in your favourite players to a formation that doesn't suit them.

A great example of this is Eden Hazard, who's brand new Hero card is excellent on the wing. His perfect position is as a Left Midfielder with the Inverted Winger ++ Player Role, this means he fits best into formations like the 4-4-2 or 4-5-1 rather than a Left Winger in a 4-3-3. This is worth noting for all of the formations listed above: Make sure to pick players that fit best into each position and Player Role, it's the fastest way to get a winning record in Ultimate Team this year.