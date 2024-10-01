EA FC 25: 13 FC IQ tactics codes to try right now in Ultimate Team

FC IQ completely overhauls tactics in EA FC 25. Here are some of the best tactics codes to try right now and how to add them in-game

EA FC 25 has a brand new tactics system that makes battles on the pitch far more exciting than ever before. This year, you can adapt your team's play on and off the ball as well as find players specific to your playstyle with the new Player Roles.

We've had an in-depth play with the game and we're going to show you how to install any tactic you find online as well as list 25 of the best FC IQ tactics you can use right now that we've found online. These will help you get used to the game-changing updates – and remember to be sure to check out attacking tips or defensive tips while you're at it.

EA FC 25 Tactics Codes
CreatorFormationCode
Krasi4-4-1-1kA9WW5RQ2GM
Ovvy FC4-2-4nM@GWs7txjL
Team Gullit5-4-1L8$B6A&RVNb
Stingray5-2-1-2aszM8&?g$Y6
Team Gullit4-3-2-1E#d4vJsK%io
MattHDGamer4-4-1-1QApk?k44i%g
AlexionIQ4-3-3 (2)VctJDBybfTF
InceptionFC4-4-2X4wVGb@eiUn
NealGuides4-2-2-2Vst347qdfR1
NealGuides4-1-2-1-2 (2)P&nxyTjSaQv
Nahweeezy4-4-2g45kT&&3uBE
Patty AU4-3-3PcnuqXgbZRz
Ovvy FC4-3-1-2HQfLibXPREr

