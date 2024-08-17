Every player Wrexham have signed this summer

Wrexham have significantly strengthened their squad again after making the step up from League Two to League One.

Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made more money available in the transfer window for a club with eventual ambitions of reaching the Premier League. Before that, though, they are aiming to become the first team to secure back-to-back-to-back promotions from the National League to the Championship.

And Wrexham have made some shrewd additions in the summer transfer window. We’ve taken a closer look at each of them.

1. George Dobson - Free transfer

George Dobson spurned a chance to play abroad for a place in Wrexham's midfield (Image credit: Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

After the departure of one of the club’s longest-serving players, Luke Young, manager Phil Parkinson’s priority was clearly to bolster his midfield options. And he did that quickly, adding former Charlton midfielder George Dobson on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old had been set to join Hungarian club Fehervar after signing a pre-contract agreement, but changed his mind to make the switch to Wrexham. He had previously played under Parkinson at Sunderland and that familiarity clearly played a part in his decision.

An energetic, tenacious midfielder, Dobson was Charlton’s captain for two years. Those leadership qualities, as well as his considerable experience at League One level, could be invaluable for Wrexham.

2. Callum Burton - Free transfer

Callum Burton has been drafted in to add depth in goal (Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Goalkeeper was something of a problem area for Wrexham last summer. Ben Foster, after his heroics against Notts County in the National League, had opted to stay on for another year, and he was deputised by veteran Mark Howard.

Foster, it transpired, was slowing down at the age of 40, so much so that he chose to call it a day after a 5-5 draw against Swindon last August. That gave Wrexham little more than a week to replace Foster, and in came Arthur Okonkwo on loan from Arsenal.

The Red Dragons are now looking much stronger in that department. The addition of Callum Burton on a free transfer from Plymouth looks like a strong one. He played 18 times as Plymouth earned promotion from League One in 2022-23 and at 27 has plenty of good years ahead of him.

3. Arthur Okonkwo - Free transfer

Arthur Okonkwo was at Wrexham last season (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Perhaps one of the signings of the summer, securing the permanent transfer of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is without doubt a major coup for Wrexham. The 22-year-old excelled on loan last season and was in-demand after his contract at Arsenal expired.

But Wrexham made him their number one target and got the deal done, tying the youngster down to a three-year contract. Languid and rangy but an exceptional shot stopper, Okonkwo has the potential to climb the leagues with the club.

His signing, along with Burton as No.2, also means Wrexham have addressed an area of the pitch that had been a concern earlier in Parkinson’s tenure.

4. Lewis Brunt - Undisclosed

Lewis Brunt adds numbers to the defence (Image credit: Ethan Cairns/Getty Images)

Several defenders left Wrexham in the summer, among them former captain Ben Tozer, Aaron Hayden and Jordan Tunnicliffe. Improving on them was necessary, then, particularly given Parkinson’s intention to play a back three.

Lewis Brunt was the first to arrive for an undisclosed fee from Leicester. The 23-year-old impressed on loan at Mansfield last season and was believed to be a target for the fellow newly-promoted club. But Wrexham matched Leicester’s valuation and completed a deal.

While Brunt is likely to face tough competition for a place in the back line - youth product Max Cleworth has been excellent for Wrexham of late - he is certainly an exciting prospect and another sensible signing.

5. Sebastian Revan - Undisclosed

Sebastian Revan is a promising player for the future (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Another signing that lowered the average age of the squad, big things are expected of Sebastian Revan. The versatile wing-back caught the eye on loan at Rotherham from Aston Villa last season, despite his side’s relegation from the Championship.

Wrexham have signed the 21-year-old permanently on a three-year deal, and he will provide competition for James McClean and Jacob Mendy on the left flank this season.

Revan’s profile is different: he is quick and skilful and offers a dynamism that Wrexham perhaps lacked before. Understandably, there is plenty of excitement among the fans about a player who could have a high ceiling.

6. Dan Scarr - Undisclosed

(Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

With Tozer leaving at the end of last season, Parkinson was clearly on the lookout for an experienced replacement. Dan Scarr appears to be the perfect addition.

The 29-year-old is vastly experienced at League One level and has a recent promotion with Plymouth to his name. That Argyle fans were so disappointed to see him go was telling.

Scarr’s arrival adds even more strength to Wrexham’s impressive defence, although Parkinson will likely be forced to pick between the new signing and dependable centre-back Eoghan O’Connell. It is very much a nice problem to have, though.

7. Ollie Rathbone - Undisclosed

Rathbone has given Wrexham Championship experience (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The day before the League One season kicked off - Wrexham began with a 3-2 home win over Wycombe - the signing of Ollie Rathbone was announced for a club-record fee.

It is a statement of intent from Wrexham, who now have enviable depth across the squad. Rathbone, 27, arrives from Rotherham after two seasons in the Championship. He is another ex-captain, too, adding more leadership qualities to a group that contains several strong characters. Crucially, Rathbone will provide quality in midfield and play with the energy required to thrive in a Parkinson team.

There may be more additions to come, notably a new striker, but Wrexham’s business so far this summer has been focused and impressive, setting them up for another memorable season.

