Every player Wrexham have signed this summer

By
published

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have loosened the purse strings again

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wrexham have significantly strengthened their squad again after making the step up from League Two to League One.

Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made more money available in the transfer window for a club with eventual ambitions of reaching the Premier League. Before that, though, they are aiming to become the first team to secure back-to-back-to-back promotions from the National League to the Championship.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.