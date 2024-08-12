How to watch Wrexham live streams 2024/25: online, TV channel, replays

If Welcome to Wrexham just doesn't satiate your Ryan and Rob-adjacent content and you need to know how Phil Parkinson, Paul Mullin & Co. are getting on, then you're in the right place. Below, we'll show you how to watch Wrexham live streams as the Red Dragons' 2024/25 League One campaign picks up pace.

Yep, the Red Dragons are now in League One for 2024/25 after winning automatic promotion last season and are competing in the English third tier for the first time since 2004/05. The Red Dragons will also play in the League Cup, FA Cup and EFL Trophy this season.

Parky got his boys off to flyer against Wycombe Wanderers but it's going to be a long, and no doubt thirsty, season for The Turf regulars.

Travelling abroad at the moment? We'll also tell you how to watch Wrexham live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Wrexham news for 2024/25

It's been a busy summer for Wrexham, with an unusually high turnover of players for a club that has used a remarkably similar on-pitch staff over the past few seasons. Regulars Ben Tozer (the former club captain), wing-back Callum McFadzean and Luke Young were all released despite the Red Dragons finishing runners-up to Stockport in last term's promotion-winning season.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, on loan from Arsenal last season, has now joined permanently, with Lewis Brunt arriving from Premier League Leicester and the highly rate George Dobson coming in from Charlton, also of League One. Steven Fletcher, James McClean and George Evans all got new deals, while goalscorer extraordinaire Mullin, Elliot Lee and Jack Marriott are still at the club to provide attacking creativity.

How to watch Wrexham live streams in the US

Football fans in the US can watch all of Wrexham's 46 EFL League One games of the 2024/25 campaign via iFollow. iFollow is a non-UK streaming service specifically created for the English Football League tiers, including League One.

However, iFollow subscriptions are a little different than your typical sports streaming platform. Instead of subscribing to watch an entire league's matches, you only sign up for the team you want. For Wrexham fans, that means heading over to Wrexham's iFollow page and signing up there.

iFollow gives you three options: Video season pass, Video monthly pass, and Video match pass. Right now, a Video Season Pass costs $230 and gives you access to Wrexham's entire League One campaign. If you're only trying to watch a particular match, the Video Match Pass costs just $13 per match.

iFollow offers every Wrexham League One live stream in one location. Sign up for a Video season pass for $230 to watch the entire season. For those looking to watch a single game, there's also the Video match pass for $13 a match.

If you already use iFollow but aren't in the US right now, you can watch Wrexham live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Selected games will also be available on either CBS/Paramount+ (from $5.99 a month) or ESPN+ (from $11.99 a month).

A total of nine Wrexham games will be streamed on Paramount+ through the end of September 2024, including one Cup clash.

How to watch Wrexham live streams in the UK

It's not possible to watch every Wrexham game live in the UK due to those annoying blackout laws, but thanks to a new broadcasting deal for 2024/25, at least 16 – but almost certainly more – Wrexham games will be shown on Sky Sports this season, via Sky Sports+.

The new channel is free for new and existing Sky Sports subscribers. Prices start from £22 a month, or you can get a NOW TV daily, monthly or yearly pass to stream instead of watching. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99. There is usually a hefty discount for yearly subscribers.

Unlike last year, Sky Sports is your only option to watch Wrexham matches. The iFollow subscription service, which includes all 46 league games with blackout rules, is only available to non-domestic users. Those in the UK can only use the iFollow Audio pass (£45 a season) and not the iFollow Video pass available to fans based in the United States.

Remember, if you're only visiting the UK from the US, you can still follow the games on your usual US streaming service by using NordVPN.

How to watch Wrexham live streams from around the world

Whether you're in the US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, the good news is that iFollow is again the place to go for all your Wrexham watching needs. Sign up via Wrexham's iFollow page.

iFollow gives you three options: Video season pass, Video monthly pass, and Video match pass. Right now, a Video season pass costs $230 and gives you access to Wrexham's entire League One campaign.

There are a few countries with some restrictions surrounding midweek matches that have been selected for international broadcast. A list is provided here on the EFL's iFollow website.

If you already use iFollow but aren't in your home country right now, you can watch Wrexham live streams as you would at home by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Wrexham replays

Where can I watch a Wrexham replay? You can also catch more of Wrexham via the newly announced Wrexham Wreplays segment on the Maximum Effort channel, a free streaming service in the US available on Tubi, Freevee and more. They air each Wednesday.

Wrexham FAQ

When did Wrexham start in League One? Wrexham's 2024/25 League One season officially got underway on August 10, 2024, with a 3-2 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at their Welsh home, the Racecourse Ground.

What is League One? For those new to English football, League One is the third tier of the pyramid as the Red Dragons seek to make it all the way to the Premier League promised land.

