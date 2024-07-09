Ryan Reynolds reveals how he helps Wrexham sign players

Wrexham part-owner Ryan Reynolds has given an interesting insight into his involvement in club signings. Not content to oversee things in the background, the Deadpool star is eager to contribute in a more direct way.

Alongside Hugh Jackman on the Rio Ferdinand Presents Five podcast, Reynolds revealed that he regularly gets in touch with prospective new signings to pitch them the idea of joining Wrexham.

The newly-promoted League One side recently confirmed the additions of defender Lewis Brunt from Leicester and ex-Charlton midfielder George Dobson. Wrexham also tied down highly-rated goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo permanently after his Arsenal exit and successful loan season at The Racecourse.

“It’s always about leading with honesty,” Reynolds told Ferdinand. “I talk to every potential signing – just today I talked to a new guy we signed, George Dobson.

“You just want them to feel like you have their back and you’re setting them up to win. You also want them to understand that I am not going to make football decisions, I’m going to make storytelling decisions about this club and its history and its future.

“It’s instilling in them a belief in their ability and backing them in terms of whatever it is they want to do outside of football, because that’s just as important: what is your plan for your family? Do you have a brand? These are things that are increasingly important in 2024. When your bread and butter is based on a very specific and highly-prized skill set, you have to think, what else?”

