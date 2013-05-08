Fergie Time: A pictorial guide to Sir Alex's various watch-tapping techniques
By James Maw
Sir Alex Ferguson is famous for three things: Being a great football manager, have a malfunctioning backside, and being strict timekeeper (when it suits).
Here's our guide to his moves as far as the latter is concerned...
The Kenneth Williams
The Dying Swan
The Raging Elbow
The Inverted V-Sign
The Subtle Hint
The 'No Jacket Required'
The Late-Returning Drunken Teenage Daughter
The Delayed 18:24 Service To Manchester Piccadilly, Calling At...
The "Sh*t, I'm Missing Peak Practice"
The Plastic-Strapped Claw
The "Don't Even Go There, Girlfriend"
The Master watches the Apprentice...?
