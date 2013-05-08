Trending

Fergie Time: A pictorial guide to Sir Alex's various watch-tapping techniques

By

Sir Alex Ferguson is famous for three things: Being a great football manager, have a malfunctioning backside, and being strict timekeeper (when it suits).

Here's our guide to his moves as far as the latter is concerned...


The Kenneth Williams


The Dying Swan


The Raging Elbow


The Inverted V-Sign


The Subtle Hint


The 'No Jacket Required'


The Late-Returning Drunken Teenage Daughter


The Delayed 18:24 Service To Manchester Piccadilly, Calling At...


The "Sh*t, I'm Missing Peak Practice"


The Plastic-Strapped Claw


The "Don't Even Go There, Girlfriend"


The Master watches the Apprentice...?

OPINIONSuccess, succession, paternalism and generations
FEATURE Fergie's 10 best and 10 worst moments at Man United
HISTORYAlex Ferguson at Manchester United: A detailed history
GALLERYEvery trophy Fergie won at Man United
PSYCHOLOGY Does Moyes have the mettle? An expert speaks
FEATUREFollow that! How legends' successors have fared or failed
PERFECT XI The Alex Ferguson Old Trafford Dream Team