Fergie Time: A pictorial guide to Sir Alex's various watch-tapping techniques

Sir Alex Ferguson is famous for three things: Being a great football manager, have a malfunctioning backside, and being strict timekeeper (when it suits).

Here's our guide to his moves as far as the latter is concerned...





The Kenneth Williams







The Dying Swan







The Raging Elbow







The Inverted V-Sign







The Subtle Hint







The 'No Jacket Required'







The Late-Returning Drunken Teenage Daughter







The Delayed 18:24 Service To Manchester Piccadilly, Calling At...







The "Sh*t, I'm Missing Peak Practice"







The Plastic-Strapped Claw







The "Don't Even Go There, Girlfriend"







The Master watches the Apprentice...?

OPINIONSuccess, succession, paternalism and generations

FEATURE Fergie's 10 best and 10 worst moments at Man United

HISTORYAlex Ferguson at Manchester United: A detailed history

GALLERYEvery trophy Fergie won at Man United

PSYCHOLOGY Does Moyes have the mettle? An expert speaks

FEATUREFollow that! How legends' successors have fared or failed

PERFECT XI The Alex Ferguson Old Trafford Dream Team