Fleetwood Town season preview 2023/24: Why off-field controversy won't affect on-field performances

The Fleetwood Town season preview 2023/24 is uncertain.

Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley’s legal battles have hindered preparations, but Danny Mayor and Ryan Broom are both eye-catching signings to go with proven performers in Marriott, Josh Earl and Shaun Rooney. 

Brendan Wiredu and Cian Hayes should minimise any potential drop-off in League One, too. 

Fleetwood Town season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Ben Knapman (@ftfcknappers)

Last season was a big success. We were competitive, we improved over time and we managed to accumulate 50 points – and then more – with ease. 

This season will be different because Scott Brown has had his year to learn and make mistakes. Now the pressure is on to improve on the weaknesses and strengthen the strengths further. 

The big talking point is how chairman Andy Pilley’s sentencing for fraud will affect his businesses and the club.

I won’t be happy unless we get to 50 points – that’s the most important thing – but also play more attacking football at times. 

The pantomime villain will be Bristol Rovers’ Joey Barton, former Fleetwood manager. His comments last season about Fleetwood were... interesting!

Jack Marriott of Fleetwood Town celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet League One between Fleetwood Town and Ipswich Town at Highbury Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Fleetwood, England.

Jack Marriott will be key for Fleetwood Town this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opposition player I’d love here is Dan Crowley, now at Notts County. He impressed me in his Morecambe spell. He can play in different positions and has an eye for goal. 

Our key player will be Jack Marriott. He arrived at the end of January and scored eight league goals in the rest of the season – if we can keep him firing, he can bag at least 20. 

Our most underrated player is Josh Vela. No one really mentions the job he does, putting in hard yards, breaking up play and providing that layer between defence and attack. You need that player. He’s a constant 7/10. 

Keep an eye out for Junior Quitirna, who joined us from Waterford in the League of Ireland and looked pacy and fresh in his few games after that

Fleetwood Town Manager, Scott Brown instructs his players during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Ipswich Town at Highbury Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Fleetwood, England.

Scott Brown is the manager of Fleetwood Town (Image credit: Getty Images)

The thing my club really gets right is the relationship between the players, staff and supporters, who are treated in the correct manner, with good coach prices and the cheapest season ticket in League One

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that Brown has got results but sometimes he plays not to lose, rather than win. That is frustrating, but he’s done a good job overall in his 12 months here. 

If he left, he should be replaced by Danny Cowley, a fantastic manager who needs a good owner and training ground to work with his side. Fleetwood Town have that.

We’ll finish 16th.

