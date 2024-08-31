Footballers who played in China

By
published

A look at some of the most high-profile foreign footballers who have had spells in the Chinese Super League...

Hulk celebrates after scoring for Shanghai SIPG against Jiangsu Suning FC in May 2017.
Hulk celebrates after scoring for Shanghai SIPG against Jiangsu Suning FC in May 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football is the second-most popular sport in China, after basketball, and a version of the game has been played in the Asian country for at least 2,000 years.

The introduction of the Chinese Super League in 2004 thrust the nation into the modern era in football terms and the financial rewards attracted an array of stars from Europe and South America.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is a European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.